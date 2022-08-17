'Boulder cannon' study shows how Auckland homes would stand volcanic eruption

University of Canterbury researchers built a pneumatic cannon within a shipping container to test how houses would withstand projectiles blasted at 180kph.

A team of researchers used a 'boulder cannon' to shoot rocks at mock houses to find out what the damage to Auckland homes might be following a volcanic eruption, and the results are in.

Thomas Wilson and Nicole Allen, of the University of Canterbury, found that under some scenarios houses held up relatively well, possibly because they had been built to withstand earthquakes.

The houses were able to hold a “vast” amount of ash on top of them without collapsing.

The study showed that having a deposit of around six centimetres of ash on a roof then provided a “cushion” which protected from the impact of boulders.

Lead researcher Wilson said the lesson to homeowners was that they should not be in a rush to remove ash from their houses following an eruption.

“The risk of you getting up on your roof while its raining boulders outweighs the risk of your house collapsing due to ash build up.”

He did advise disconnecting downpipes from houses so ash did not block up storm water pipes or rain water tanks.

EQC/Supplied Nicole Allen and Amilea Sork load up a boulder in the pneumatic cannon to simulate a blast.

For the study, the researchers used a purpose-built pneumatic cannon that could shoot rocks at 180kph at structures built to Auckland’s building code.

Unfortunately, the researchers found that when boulders hit houses without a layer of ash, the houses suffered serious structural damage, as expected.

In that scenario, ash would get into the holes in the house which could substantially increase the cost of repair.

Wilson said the study would help assessors to estimate how much it would cost to repair Auckland houses in the immediate aftermath of an eruption.

According to Devora, Auckland’s volcanic risk agency, there is a 5-15% chance of a volcanic eruption in the city within a given lifetime.

“It is a low probability but a high consequence event. It’s worth being prepared,” Wilson said.

EQC/Supplied The researchers built structures to mimic Auckland’s houses to understand how they might withstand a real life eruption.

He said that it was impossible to predict where the next eruption in Auckland would be because it would happen at random, but it was possible to model its effects.

There would be devastating damage inflicted by the volcano in the immediate area around the blast site, which would have to be evacuated, he said.

This study would be more relevant to houses further away which could be subjected to boulders blasted into the air and ash picked up by wind.

Wilson said New Zealand’s houses were built very differently than in other countries such as Indonesia where previous studies had been done.

A more comparable scenario would be the 1973 eruption of Eldfell in Iceland where houses are similar. There, some houses were destroyed, but others were dug out.

The study was partly funded by the Building Research Association of New Zealand and the Earthquake Commission with a view to informing building codes, but Wilson says much more research is needed before that happens.