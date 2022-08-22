Developers get behind amalgamated Wellington council concept

New building in the Wellington region faces headwinds, with material prices sky-high and over-regulation hampering new developments.

With more than 7000 homes set to be built across the Wellington region in the next two years, prominent construction industry players are backing a single regional authority to streamline the development process.

Developers – frustrated by over-regulation and risk-averse council building departments – said inefficiencies arose when operating across several districts dealing with multiple consenting authorities, with varying levels of services, and different overarching development strategies.

Ian Cassels​ of The Wellington Company said local government needed to be fixed, so the region could thrive.

“I’m all for one council to rule it all. I can’t see why we’ve got so many departments – it’s fractured and shambolic really.”

He said councils didn’t seem to be planning for growth. “It’s a day-to-day thing, and they rate as they go on three-year election cycles.”

A larger council, with centralised expertise to deal with in structural and consenting issues would be more efficient and effective.

“All of those things would work in a combined Wellington council.”

Cassels said many people now agreed that the Auckland super city functioned much better than its previous incarnations.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ian Cassels of The Wellington Company says the current local government situation is “shambolic”.

Property consultant and developer Peter Dow​ is working on a project with other industry experts to streamline the building process to make new housing more affordable.

He said a sustainable development strategy “can really only be done on a regional basis”.

“From a planning and vision perspective, I’m in favour of a larger council.

“Managing issues at the margin just becomes too complex, when you’ve got too many different agendas.”

STUFF Wellington property developer Peter Dow says “all the little local authorities just don’t have the critical mass to be able to invest in the right people to do all that top level thinking”.

Dow said the region needed to work together with united goals that met the needs of residents now and in the future.

“The more stuff you put into city centres and closer to where people work and amenities, then the more opportunities you’ve got for people to survive without needing a car.”

Dow said that kind of thinking might be encouraged in Wellington city, while in the Hutt Valley they were “promoting urban sprawl”.

He said it was also necessary to have strong expertise in councils to manage the process. “All the little local authorities just don’t have the critical mass to be able to invest in the right people to do all that top level thinking.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Life and business partners Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood have given around $100 million to build Wellington regional health facilities. Dunajtschik is “very much for amalgamation”.

The man behind $100 million in hospital funding Mark Dunajtschik​ said he supported amalgamation when it was last on the table in 2014 and helped fund the cause. "I'm very much for amalgamation and I expect efficiencies through it."

Dunajtschik does most of his developments in Wellington city, so a combined council wouldn't have any immediate impact on him.

Asked what needed to be done differently this time to get it over the line, he said: “Educating the people. People should have the common good in mind rather than being parochial.

“People should establish what are the negatives with staying fragmented? All they come up with is, they will lose control.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Property developer Richard Burrell says amalgamation is “all but a fait accompli”.

The Government’s Three Waters and Resource Management Act reforms are also set to drastically alter the scope of every local authority’s duties.

Wellington developer Richard Burrell​ said the Three Waters reform signalled that an amalgamation of Kāpiti, Porirua, the two Hutt councils, and Wellington's city and regional councils was now all but a fait accompli.

There was no great benefit to developers like him, because he focused on industrial buildings, but it just made sense to amalgamate, he said.