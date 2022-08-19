Offices need to be places to 'meet, eat, learn and connect'

Workers are looking for offices that provide a place for them to share experiences with their colleagues.

Over half of businesses say they plan to redo their office space over the next year to accommodate hybrid working arrangements, and tempt employees back, a survey shows.

Most respondents said flexible work was here to stay, with 56% expecting most employees would still be working in a hybrid format a year from now, according to the report from commercial real estate firm JLL.

That was because 85% said offering workers remote or hybrid working options would be critical in the war for talent, while 83% said hybrid working allowed for greater workplace diversity.

But there was also a consensus that hybrid work models had some limitations, and it was important to ensure it was not detrimental to career progression, collaboration, and organisational culture.

JLL NZ managing director Todd Lauchlan said that to maximise the potential of the hybrid model and attract and retain the best talent, creative solutions were necessary.

More than just technology solutions were required because workers missed the social side of the office and in-person collaboration, he said.

“We know that New Zealand businesses are not simply looking for space that will accommodate flexible working. They want it to be modern, sustainable and state-of-the-art to enhance the overall office experience.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Air New Zealand is moving its company headquarters from Fanshaw St in Wynyard Quarter to Auckland International Airport. (first published in April)

“Employees are looking for offices that provide a place for them to share experiences with their colleagues. Where they can meet, eat, learn, and connect.”

Human-centred offices that met the varied needs of workers were in high demand, and premium office buildings in top locations had virtually no vacancies now, as businesses looked to up their game, he said.

But 56% of respondents planned to redesign, or refit, their office within the next year to accommodate this new dynamic, and tempt employees back to the office, the report found.

And to ensure the best use of hybrid work models, 56% had invested in spaces designed to boost collaboration between onsite teams and remote staff, while a further 35% planned to do so.

On top of office redesigns and refits, respondents reported offering incentives to encourage the return to the office.

These included catering, new staff amenities, such as decked out break-rooms, subsidised or free transportation for staff, and providing access to third-party facilities close to workers’ homes.

Graduates or those in entry-level roles benefited most from being in the office, and the report showed 43% of respondents said it was essential for them to be based in the office full-time.

Lauchlan said the office environment accelerated learning and development opportunities, but young employees could not be asked to go it alone.

It also provided a platform for two-way mentoring, and helped leaders stay connected to evolving trends and human needs, he said.

supplied Bank of New Zealad is moving its Auckland corporate office staff to one CBD site, and investing in a new flexible working space.

“This is why we ultimately see the new model as evolution, not revolution.”

The report included 36 New Zealand businesses across a range of industries as part of a wider survey of 241 businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lauchlan said there were minor regional differences in responses, but broad alignment on key trends indicated a global movement towards a new way of working, with the office at the centre.

An earlier JLL report found 85% of the traditional office workforce wanted to return to the office for between two and five days a week, but did not want a return to the pre-pandemic style of office work.