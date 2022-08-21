First home buyers in negative equity appearing around the country

Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

Homeowners in negative equity are appearing around the country, a CoreLogic analysis shows.

The likes of Auckland, Gisborne, and the Waikato district are all experiencing an increasing number of first home buyers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth as a result of recent price falls.

Wellington continues to have the greatest proportion, with 38% of first home buyers who bought during the last three months of 2021 now in negative equity.

In Auckland rates were lower despite the region experiencing comparable falls in prices to Wellington, with about 4% who bought during this period in negative equity, but CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said this could change quickly if price falls continued at their current pace.

The figure would rise to 15% if prices fell by up to an additional $50,000 dollars – which equates to roughly a further 5% drop.

If the same additional price fall occurred in Wellington, the number of first home buyers who bought in October, November and December who were in negative equity would jump to 67%.

In the Waikato District, one in ten of first home buyers who bought during those months were in negative equity. That would rise by 17% if house prices fell another $50,000.

Gisborne rates of negative equity among first home buyers were similar to Waikato, but they would rise to 26% if prices fell a further $50,000.

Nick Goodall, Core Logic head of research says while the number of homeowners in negative equity remained in the hundreds and not the thousands, banks would not be too concerned.

CoreLogic’s analysis focused on first home buyers, who could be assumed to have a 20% deposit, and was calculated by comparing purchase prices to how much homes were worth today. It worked under the assumption no principal had been paid back.

Current values were based on CoreLogic’s automated valuation model, which is often used by banks to estimate a property’s value.

All four regions also had first home buyers who bought during the third quarter last year, and during the first quarter this year, who were in negative equity.

Goodall said with the market turnaround, he had expected to see some in negative equity, but the scale in Wellington was a surprise.

Auckland’s relatively low rates were also unexpected, because parts of the region had seen similar falls.

He put this down to sellers retaining their properties, rather than selling, if they could not get the price they wanted.

The Reinz House Price Index, which measures the changing value of residential property, saw a 15.7% decrease from its peak in Auckland. Wellington was down 16.2% from its peak

The Gisborne/Hawke's Bay region had fallen just over 9% from its peak, and Waikato was down almost 6%.

With the downward pressure on house prices likely to continue for the rest of the year, Goodall said it was likely the numbers of recent buyers in Auckland who were in negative equity would increase.

supplied ANZ is the largest home loan lender in the country, followed by ASB, Westpac, BNZ, and then Kiwibank.

Insights from banks limited

Establishing how much in loans banks were carrying that were made to borrowers in negative equity is difficult.

Most banks do not break the data out in their disclosure statements.

Kiwibank does, and in its statement for the year ended June 30, it recorded carrying $192 million in mortgage loans where borrowers owed more than 100% of their homes value.

Reserve Bank data shows Kiwibank currently has $23.3 billion in housing loans, which makes it the smallest lender among to big five banks (ANZ, ASB, Bank of New Zealand, Westpac and Kiwibank) with about 7% of the five’s total market share.

A spokesman for Kiwibank said some of the $192m was due to borrowers using bridging finance, or having a loan secured against a property that was greater than the house’s value, and therefore unrelated to the impact of house price falls.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said the number of customers in negative equity was small.

“Even on a desktop basis there’s perhaps, perhaps 100, we think about 70 customers, based on what they paid, and when they bought it, will be in a situation where they are close to negative equity,” he said.

“When you think about having a million customers, that’s a very small number,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, says any Kiwis worried about being in negative equity should not panic, “stick to their knitting” at work, and try to get ahead on payments if possible.

Glen McLeod is director of Edge Mortgages, and said there was no reason for banks or homeowners to panic, because with the labour market so tight, job losses were unlikely, and owners were unlikely to get behind on payments.

He said in time the housing market would recover, and any lost value would be replaced.

”The reality is that as long as you keep making your payments and don’t miss a beat on this the banks just carry on,” he said.

The greatest economic impact would be from homeowners not be making their next investment or purchase, because the prospect of capital gains had diminished.

Goodall said the banks were not yet making enquiries about rates of negative equity, but they would probably have a watching brief on the situation.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said it was unlikely banks were going to panic or foreclose on properties.

“The labour market is strong, house prices will eventually go back up again, and so I don’t feel the bank will feel incentivised to do anything about it.”

He also said there would be few borrowers who would be paying mortgage rates higher than those they were stress tested against when the bank issued the loan.