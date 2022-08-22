Co-ownership lowers the barrier for entry into the housing market

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Getting on to the property ladder will be a possibility for more people with the launch of the country’s first legal vehicle for group ownership, a real estate expert says.

Co-Op is a property investment vehicle that enabled groups of up to eight buyers to co-own rental properties in a formal, legal structure.

It is an off-shoot of Real Estate Together, a platform that matches up aspiring property buyers and helps them find the right property to invest in, which would arrange the purchases.

Real Estate Together founder Martin Dunn, said the escalation in house prices meant it had become too hard for many people to get into the property market on their own.

The housing crisis was one that had been decades in the making, and innovative solutions were needed to help people into property ownership, he said.

“Co-Op uses a ‘tenants in common’ model, where two or more people purchase a property together and have defined shares in it, to lower the barrier to entry for property ownership and provide access to the market.”

Buyer groups could be friends or whānau or assembled by Real Estate Together, and there was a starting investment of $100,000. Dunn would charge 4% of the purchase price as a finder's fee and ongoing property management fees.

The plan was to focus on freehold brick and tile units, preferably ones built in the 1970s, as they were more affordable, and had a strong compound annual growth rate over the last 10 years, he said.

Grahame Cox/Stuff Real Estate Together founder Martin Dunn says group ownership will be a key trend in the next market cycle.

But a current Co-Op investment house was a $775,000, new build, two-bedroom townhouse in a development in Ranui in west Auckland. The expected initial return was over 3% nett, after management fees, rates and insurance were deducted.

Dunn, who also founded Auckland real estate agency City Sales, said the sort of units he focused on had gone up to $850,000 late last year, but had now dropped back to $700,000 to $750,000.

“I feel the market probably bottomed out around mid-July, and won’t drop much further. It’s a good time to go in with guns blazing and buy.”

This was about giving people hope by helping them get on to the ladder in a different way, he said.

“They can spend 10 to 15 years renting where they chose to live, while building a portfolio of shared units across Auckland.”

Given the cost of Auckland houses remained out of reach for most, and the success of KiwiBank’s new Co-Own product, he believed group ownership would be a key trend in the next market cycle.

Kiwibank spokesperson Kara Tait said enquiries about Co-Own, which launched earlier this year, had been greater than anticipated.

“It has opened doors for some customers who may not have otherwise explored an alternative pathway to homeownership.”