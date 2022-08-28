Here’s what we can learn from Ireland’s rental market collapse

Ireland’s rental market is in crisis, with available properties estimated to be as low as 716, landlords leaving the market in droves, and experts saying it could be a cautionary tale for New Zealand.

It is widely understood New Zealand has a shortage of rental homes, but it pales in comparison to Ireland, which has a population similar in size – and a complex system of rent controls.

There were just 716 homes advertised for rent nationwide in Ireland on August 1, according to the latest rental report from Daft, a property website equivalent to Trade Me. In Dublin there were 292.

A check of Daft this week showed there were now 776 rentals available on the site. On the same day Trade Me was advertising 9772 homes for rent in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Why we must change our rental system to meet basic human rights

* Green Party pushes for rent controls, hoping house and rental prices will fall

* Why the government is right to rule out rent controls as a housing crisis solution



Some commentators say the headline figure is misleading, as there are also non-advertised rental properties available, and new blocks of multi-unit rentals do not show up in individual listings.

But Trinity College economics professor Ronan Lyons says multi-unit rentals are small in number compared to the overall market size, and their growth is not fast enough to offset the decline in traditional rental supply.

After the Irish housing bubble burst during the global financial crisis, the country was left with an oversupply. In August 2009, there were over 23,400 homes available to rent nationwide, he says.

While the market then had too much supply and too little demand, things since 2015 have been going in only one direction, and that is towards a growing scarcity of rental homes, he says.

Braden Fastier/Stuff There are calls for rent controls, or a rent freeze, to be introduced in New Zealand.

Reduced supply is pushing rents up, with rents in early August up by 12.6% on the same time last year, the Daft report shows. It is the highest annual increase since 2005.

Despite this, landlords are exiting the market. Residential Tenancies Board figures show a 48% fall in the number of newly registered properties in the last part of 2021, and a 32% fall in the first part of this year.

A recent study by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers and the Irish Property Owners’ Association found the challenging regulatory and tax environment was responsible for the exodus of landlords.

Increasing pressure means the government is considering tax breaks for landlords. Even the chief executive of a national housing charity, John McCafferty, from Threshold, says government strategy must focus on how small landlords can be incentivised to remain in the market.

In New Zealand, the Green Party has long called for rent controls, and last week the Human Rights Commission called for an immediate rent freeze to give renters a reprieve during the cost-of-living crisis.

But landlords and property managers say that if rent controls were introduced, New Zealand could end up with similar problems to those of Ireland.

Property Investors Federation president Andrew King says research from around the world is clear that rent controls reduce supply, distort the market, and lead to a shortage of housing for tenants.

“Ireland has a severe rent control regime, but if rent controls, or even a rent freeze, and more restrictions on landlords were brought in, New Zealand could end up with a massive supply shortfall as landlords would leave the market,” King says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland housing supply has increased strongly, and rent increases there have been lower than in other regions.

Propertyscouts managing director Ryan Weir says obstacles, such as the removal of interest deductibility, ring-fencing of tax losses, and the removal of no cause terminations, have been piling up for landlords.

“If rent controls are introduced that will function as the lead beam that crushes the camel’s back, and landlords will exit the market en masse, the stock of rental properties will fall drastically and rents will rise.”

Recently, rents have started to fall in many parts of the country because of increased supply, so the Government needs to do more on supply if it wants housing to be more affordable, he says.

“Pretty much anywhere in the world where rent controls have been tried, they have failed miserably due to unintended consequences, such as higher rents on non-controlled housing and long wait times. Ireland is a great example of why they are a poisoned chalice.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the Government’s position has not changed, and it does not want to introduce rent controls.

“What we’re seeing is that supply has been keeping rent increases under control. In markets with strong growth, like Auckland, rent increases have been consistently lower than markets with less supply, for example,” Woods says.

Rent controls require significant market intervention, and focusing on one area of the housing market in particular can lead to unintended consequences and have a destabilising effect, she says.

“Overseas evidence indicates that while keeping rents below a market level may lead to short-term affordability benefits, it can lead to negative long-term impacts.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods says rent controls can lead to negative long-term problems.

These include a decrease in affordability and housing quality over time, lower mobility and a mismatch between tenants and rental units, and higher rents in the uncontrolled portion of the market.

Woods says the Government prefers a “full spectrum” approach, and that is why it has focussed on boosting housing supply, and steps to improve life for renters, such as tenancy law reforms.

But Renters United spokesman Ashok Jacobs says while the Irish model of rent controls is complex, unnecessarily bureaucratic and not one he would advocate for, some form of rent controls should not be ruled out in New Zealand.

There should be a stronger, more regulated approach to rents, and when and why landlords can increase them, he says.

“We think there should be limits on how much rents can be increased, except where a property has been demonstrably improved, and that doesn’t include bringing it up to minimum standards.”

In the past, the idea of linking rent increases to the rate of inflation has been floated, but inflation is outstripping wage growth, so that does not seem the right approach to take, he says.

“We are rethinking the best approach, but we would advocate for controls which are more universal, and simpler than those in place in Ireland.”