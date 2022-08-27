Woman shocked to lose 'forest sanctuary' after new owner cuts access to 'trespassers'

A Dunedin resident is lamenting the loss of an unofficial bush walkway, after the new owner closed access to “trespassers” and cleared some vegetation.

The largely bush-clad, 8.2ha private property off Helensburgh Rd is sandwiched between Fraser’s Gully, a city reserve featuring native bush, and the rear of Wakari Hospital.

Over the years an unofficial walkway had been cut through the bush by people traversing between the suburbs of Halfway Bush and Kaikorai.

‘’It is kind of like ‘our secret path’, and lots of locals – particularly during the Covid lockdown – used it,’’ Amber Fraser-Smith said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Amber Fraser-Smith at Fraser's Gully, in Dunedin, where a nearby bush-clad section is being developed and fenced-off.

Fraser-Smith, reeling from the diagnosis of a friend with cancer, was shocked to visit the area several weeks ago to discover some of the property was being cleared out.

‘’It is one of the most stunning places in Dunedin,’’ said Fraser-Smith, who previously lived in the area for 13 years.

Concerned over the loss of bush she contacted local councils.

Returning to the area on Saturday, she met property owner Shane Maaka, who told her he planned to fence off the area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff This picture is taken from the rear of Wakari Hospital, showing the clearing of a section above Fraser’s Gully.

Maaka and his wife bought the 8.2ha property earlier this year.

The property used to be a working farm and had been in the same ownership for 100 years, but had ‘’been let go for quite some time’’.

That included part of the property being a dumping ground for refuse, including batteries ‘’and all sorts of stuff’’.

He had recently been working on the property, including removing introduced species such as sycamores, when he encountered people trespassing on the land.

One such person did not believe Maaka owned the property and refused to leave.

DCC/Supplied A map of the 8.2ha bush-clad Dunedin property.

‘’As a result ...we’ve identified the boundaries and taped the whole place off and blocked any access for people going onto the property.’’

The unofficial tracks carved out of the bush over the years were hazardous, and ‘’is not OK on private property – and I’m not going to be responsible for it”.

Fraser-Smith said the previous owners allowed people to access the bush track. She wanted that to continue.

‘’After I talked to the owner, I returned home to learn my friend had passed away ... I lost a friend and I lost a forest – my sanctuary.’’

Supplied Some of the bush-clad section has been cleared in this photo taken by Amber Fraser-Smith.

Dunedin City Council staff visited the property. A spokesperson said the land was zoned rural and was part of an Urban Biodiversity Mapped Area, meaning there were some restrictions native vegetation removal.

‘’We are aware some vegetation has been removed from the site, but at this stage it appears to involve only exotic plant species and not native bush,’’ the spokesperson said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A stream by Fraser's Gully Dunedin.

Maaka’s plan was to fence-off the property, which ‘’is a mammoth effort’’, and then remove the weeds, sycamores and ‘’trees that shouldn’t be there in the first place and then replant those with natives’’.

He envisaged putting proper walking tracks in the future, ‘’to make sure it is safe’’.

‘’I love the place... it is amazing,’’ Maaka said.

Part of his work will be to upgrade the older home on the property, replant boundary trees, and ‘’tidy the whole place up, so it will last another 100 years’’.

‘’We didn’t buy it because we wanted to mow everything down and put houses on it.’’