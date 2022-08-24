Warning flood bills could rise 20% by 2050

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Nelson on Monday meeting residents affecting by the flooding and land slips.

The average annual cost of river flooding to residential property already tops $100 million, but it will get much worse, new research shows.

Analysis from property research firm CoreLogic and insurer Munich Re found that cost could increase by more than 20% by 2050, and more than 30% by 2100.

While 11% of residential properties around the country were currently exposed to river flood risk, this would increase to 17% by 2050.

Five per cent of properties exposed to river flood risk were now within 100-year flood risk zones, and that risk would increase to 9% by 2050.

The analysis was released Wednesday, after heavy rain and breached river banks caused extensive flooding in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough over the past week.

More than 500 insurance claims have been lodged with IAG alone, with more expected, and it was expected the regions would take years to recover.

Munich Re Australia managing director Scott Hawkins said that New Zealand would see an increase in both the frequency and severity of such weather events due to climate change.

“Weather-related disasters might in sum become as destructive to New Zealand as earthquakes.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helico/Stuff Recent flooding in the area around north Nelson and Glenduan.

“As the risk increases strongly for many regions, it is essential for communities, commercials and individuals to understand and manage their exposure to climate risks.”

Regions that were most at risk of river flooding costs were also identified in the analysis.

Otago had one of the highest flood-risk concentrations. That was because it accounted for 5% of total national residential property value, but had 15% of the national annual average river flood loss.

The Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Wanganui and Marlborough regions would have some of the highest increases in average annual flood loss by 2050. Increases could be as high as 33%, 23% and 21% respectively.

But Auckland and Wellington were also likely to see increased flood risk in the future.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said homeowners should take this information seriously, and anyone buying a property should consider whether it was in an area at risk.

“If it is in a risk area, you should think about what that means in future, whether it be significantly increased premiums, or the likelihood of being personally affected by a weather event.

“Take a look at all the people in areas such as Nelson, who are suffering due to what has happened over the past week weather-wise, and think about whether that is something you are ready for.”

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says people buying property should consider whether it is in a flood risk area.

The cost analysis was in line with Insurance Council figures released in July, which showed insurers had paid out close to $200m for extreme weather claims in the 12 months to June 2022, he said.

This came on the back of 2021, which was the costliest calendar year on record for extreme weather events, with $324m eventually paid out.

The figures also showed that widespread flooding in March had cost nearly $120m, while preliminary claims for storms around the country in June already totalled $15.5m.