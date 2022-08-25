Serial litigant's attempted private prosecution of juice magnate thrown out

A multimillion-dollar house at Horseshoe Bend, beside the Tukituki River, on Kahuranaki Rd, south of Havelock North. The property is at the centre of a dispute between Stefan Lepionka and Garth Paterson.

A vexatious litigant already barred from being able to start civil legal action has now had his attempt to try a private criminal prosecution thrown out as well.

Hawke’s Bay land developer Garth Paterson​ has been wrangling with the co-founder of Charlie’s drink company, Stefan Lepionka,​ for more than seven years over several sections in the Tukituki Valley.

The feud has resulted in numerous court hearings. Paterson was made bankrupt – twice – and the High Court finally took the rare step of declaring him a vexatious litigant.

Paterson’s former company GWL Group originally took legal action over several sections in a 24-hectare development site bought by various Lepionka entities.

When GLW defaulted on the mortgage Lepionka bought the debt from the bank to protect his deposit.

It started a barrage of court action.

In a recently published decision, Auckland District Court judge Andrea Manuel​ said multiple proceedings had been brought against Lepionka Investments and others (including the Registrar-General of Land), which were either withdrawn or found to be without merit.

A series of caveats lodged against the land were removed by court order. A statutory demand was issued against Lepionka and Co, which was found to be an abuse of process. Five increased costs orders were made in favour of Lepionka – none of which have been paid.

She said in August 2020 an order was made by the High Court restraining Paterson commencing or continuing any civil proceedings relating to the land without leave for a period of three years.

“Effectively, he was declared a vexatious litigant. The prohibition remains in effect.”

Stefan Lepionka, who has had to fight off numerous court actions from Hawke’s Bay developer Garth Paterson.

But in May 2021 the district court accepted a private prosecution from Paterson alleging Lepionka and Co had committed theft in a special relationship – mostly used when a person takes money or property they hold in trust for their own personal gain.

Judge Manuel said the finding of the High Court that Paterson should not file any further civil action did not mean he could not file a criminal complaint with police or a private prosecution.

She found however that there was no special relationship between the two and the prosecution evidence was insufficient to prove the charge so dismissed it.