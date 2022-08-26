New plan could pave the way for thousands of homes in Porirua

The area north of Porirua is being considered for a government initiative to speed up growth in the area.

Plans to build 6000 new homes on farmland in Porirua could be supercharged by a new government development scheme.

Urban development agency Kāinga Ora has chosen an area north of the city for assessment as a potential “specified development project” (SDP).

This could smooth the process to create new houses on 1000 hectares east of State Highway 59, between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay.

Kāinga Ora general manager of urban planning Katja Lietz​ said SDPs were designed to be a new way for the agency to work with councils, iwi, landowners and private developers to build complex urban developments.

Porirua was the first project to be assessed.

It is a 1000-hectare greenfield site with seven different landowners and multiple parties – including the controversial Plimmerton Farm development The SPD process had a range of tools to overcome barriers to development, Lietz said.

Supplied Porirua's North Growth Development Area east of SH59 between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay could accommodate 6000 new homes and associated amenities across 1000 hectares.

The selection kicked off around nine months of consultation as Kāinga Ora considered the suitability of the project.

“Helping projects progress with greater certainty and integration, and contributing to sustainable, inclusive and thriving communities,” Lietz said.

The area has long been part of Porirua City Council’s plans to develop the district, but with new intensification guidelines, it will be able to accommodate more housing.

Original long term plans for the area were for between 2000 and 4000 homes.

The council, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and landowners have expressed their support for this process.

KEVIN STENT Porirua City Council chief executive Wendy Walker says the council has limited resources to put into large scale development.

Council chief executive Wendy Walker said the SDP designation could help drive the development process.

“A lot of the landowners want the best outcome as quickly as possible and this looks like a good vehicle to achieve that.

“It looks like a really good opportunity to pursue, otherwise we will be doing it piecemeal and we would have affordability challenges, as a relatively small council.”

Walker said Porirua developments were not delivering the number of new houses required each year and the city’s housing challenges were becoming more acute.

STUFF Investment in sewerage, stormwater and water storage could see up to 2000 new homes built, up to 250 jobs created.

“Porirua has a lack of affordable housing and some of the highest rents in the country,” she said.

The decision on whether to establish an SDP for the project has not yet been made. Selection is just the beginning of an assessment process expected to take about nine months, incorporating extensive engagement and consultation with key parties and the community.

Lietz said once the assessment was complete, Kāinga Ora would recommend to the ministers responsible whether or not an SDP should be established.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik said the iwi supported the selection.

“It’s a great opportunity for the iwi, the community and [the] Government to work together on greater outcomes for the people and hapori of Porirua.”