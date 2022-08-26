Sir John Key's former home back on the market

The home of former prime minister Sir John Key is for sale again. Pictured in 2008. (File photo)

After selling for $23.5 million five years ago, the Auckland mansion once home to former prime minister Sir John Key is back on the market.

The Saint Stephens Ave home in Parnell is listed on Trade Me with price for negotiation.

According to homes.co.nz the property has a CV of $22m and a land value of $13.75m.

The 731m² house sits on 1753m² worth of property and boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as two studies, a meeting room, a gym, a home theatre and a wine cellar.

It is for sale again just five years after the home was sold for $23.5m to Lianzhong Chen on February 28, 2017.

geoff dale/Stuff Sir John Key outside his former Parnell home in 2011. (File photo)

But a long settlement period meant the title officially changed hands in 2019.

A CoreLogic spokesperson said he could not produce “sensible” current estimate of value, because it was a “unique top-end property” with not many comparable sales.

Its last sale was New Zealand's second-most expensive of 2017. The most expensive sale that year was 19 O'Neills Ave, Takapuna, which sold for $28.9m.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s Key, who was New Zealand prime minister from 2008 to 2016, bought three separate titles on St Stephens Ave and converted them into one title.

After raising their two children at the family home, Key and his wife Lady Bronagh decided to downsize by subdividing the property and building a new home, on what was the mansion's basketball and tennis courts.

“Now you can own this amazing home and soak up an important slice of New Zealand’s history - with one of the country’s most successful former politicians as your neighbour,” the Trade Me listing said.