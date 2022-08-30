'Negligent' builder fined in long-running dispute over unfinished home

The rural Hawke’s Bay house has become a legal nightmare for the builder and owner.

A Havelock North builder will have to pay $9000 after negligent or incompetent work on a new home that included “the absence of a system to check the plumb and squareness of the walls”.

A decision from the Building Practioners Board shows Robert Liddle has been fined $4000 for carrying out "supervised building work in a negligent manner and in a manner that was contrary to a building consent" and ordered to pay a further $5000 in costs.

It is the latest in the saga of Jason and Victoria Roebuck​’s home on a rural block looking out at Mount Erin in Hawke’s Bay. The build was flawed, the building company that oversaw the works is in liquidation and there have been allegations assets are being hidden.

The Roebucks earlier launched legal action against nine parties involved in building or painting the house.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn in the High Court at Napier this month ordered M J Fogarty Painting & Decorating Ltd to pay the Roebucks $41,049.25 for a substandard paint job.

John Cowpland/Stuff Rob Liddle says he remains willing to fix the problems with the house.

Now the Building Practitioners Board has found Liddle carried out supervised work on the house “in a negligent or incompetent manner” and in a way that did not comply with the building consent.

A spokesperson for Rob Liddle, who refused to be named, said there were “deficiencies” in the board’s decision, but appealing was not worth the stress and cost.

“We are pleased the board noted Rob’s unblemished record and acknowledge the errors were not deliberate or intentional. We also note the board’s finding in the report that there is no good reason to further publish this matter beyond the statutory obligation.”

John Cowpland/Stuff The house, belonging to Jason and Victoria Roebuck, looks over Mount Erin in Hawke’s Bay.

Liddle had always accepted there were errors in the build and had taken responsibility for them, the spokesperson said. He remained willing to fix them at his own cost. Some errors were his and others were down to subcontractors.

“We have not been allowed the opportunity to fix them by the Roebucks.

“However, there is an enormous difference between what they want and we, the builder and subcontractors, believe is the remedy to the issues in dispute.”

John Cowpland/Stuff The house was almost-finished but not quite.

A lawyer, on behalf of Liddle, argued for a lesser fine due to mitigating factors such as an “unblemished” record, the toll the process had already taken on him and that he had improved practices. But he accepted some findings, including “the absence of a system to check the plumb and squareness of the walls”.

The Roebucks’ lawyer, Jol Bates, confirmed the wider liquidation process had not notably progressed since February, when it was reported that Liddle Builders and Construction Ltd had been forced into liquidation a $957,000 shortfall between what is claimed and listed company assets.

The Roebucks earlier applied to have the company put into liquidation to preserve any remaining assets and that liquidator Heath Gair would review earlier company transactions to pursue “any possible avenues of recovery”.

Gair froze the company’s bank accounts and reported Liddle Builders and Construction had assets of $19,067 while the Roebucks were claiming $976,095.

High Court papers from October 2021 show Justice Peter Churchman believed Liddle could have set up a new company to transfer assets and avoid liability.

Bates has instructed the Roebucks not to speak with media.