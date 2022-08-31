Building consents for standalone homes drop 25%

The Government reacts to the Commerce Commission's market study of the building supplies sector.

Demand for new standalone houses is falling, with building consents for them down a seasonally adjusted 25.3% on last year, the latest Stats NZ figures show.

Consents for 50,614 new homes were issued nationwide in the year to July, a 12% increase on the same time last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, consents rebounded by 5% in July, following a fall of 2.2% in June. They remain near record levels.

But it was consents for multi-unit homes, which included townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats, that were behind the strong numbers.

Nationally, consents for 27,287 multi-unit homes were issued in the year to July, compared to 23,327 for stand-alone houses.

And multi-unit consents were up 35% annually, while standalone consents were down by 6.4%, or 25.3% once seasonally adjusted.

Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said the rise in multi-unit homes, was why consents remained so high.

“The annual number of multi-unit homes consented has increased nearly nine-fold in the last decade.”

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Consents for 50,614 new homes were issued nationwide in the year to July.

Much of the increase in multi-unit homes had been in Auckland, where consents for them were up to 16,228 in July from 945 in the year ended July 2012, he said.

After Auckland, Canterbury and Wellington had the highest number of multi-unit consents at 3457 and 2511 respectively.

Auckland, followed by Canterbury and Waikato, had the highest number of consents on an annual basis, but Canterbury was the region with the highest number of new homes consented per 1000 residents with 13.2.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the consent figures were stronger than anticipated, but the reason for that was the large number of retirement units consented in July.

Underlying the ongoing firmness in consent numbers, there was a continued shift from standalone houses to medium density homes, such as apartments and townhouses, he said.

“That shift has been particularly stark in Auckland where housing density is particularly tight. Standalone houses now only account for around 20% of new consents, down from around 50% last decade.”

But he expected to see consents trending down over the coming year in response to rising build costs, higher interest rates and falling house prices.

These factors meant developers were increasingly hesitant about bringing new projects to market and buyers were reluctant to make purchases.

SUPPLIED Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says there is an ongoing shift from standalone houses to medium density homes.

But the slowdown in actual construction was set to be more moderate due to the large pipeline of building work planned, Ranchhod said.

“Shortages of materials and ongoing shortages of labour are constraining the pace of building, so while the scope for significant increases in building activity looks limited, the level of construction activity is likely to remain firm into the new year.”

Over time building levels would ease back as existing orders were filled, and fewer new projects came to market, he said.

“But it will be an easing from very elevated levels, and with a large number of planned projects, we expect any softening will be gradual, rather than a sharp drop.”

Infometrics economist Joel Glynn said there were clear signs of slowing consent numbers, with provincial New Zealand experiencing a faster drop-off in consents.

Excluding Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, nine of the 13 remaining regions recorded declining dwelling consents in the three months to July, compared to the three months to July last year, he said.

“While consents for standalone houses were the weakest build type again last month, townhouse consent growth continues to accelerate.”

Once seasonally adjusted, townhouse consents were up 48% from July last year, with 20,783 issued over the year, he said.

“The strength of townhouse consents is no surprise. Economic factors, such as lower housing affordability and higher interest rates, continue to push purchasers towards smaller, higher-density housing.”