Arrowtown local fights 'mansions' planned for town's greenbelt

The Police Camp historical cottage in Arrowtown. Locals have long supported keeping a rural greenbelt around the town to give it a well-defined boundary.

A man who owns a historic Arrowtown gold miner’s cottage is preparing an uphill fight against encroaching development.

Dave Hanan says planning laws mean he is the only person who can fight proposals by his high-profile neighbours – including Sir Michael Hill, former Serious Fraud Office head Adam Feeley, and developer John Guthrie – in the Environment Court.

They all wanted to build “mansions” on the fringes of Arrowtown, Hanan claimed, and he was trying to protect the town from “urban bleed”.

For 30 years, the Arrowtown community has supported a rural greenbelt around the well-defined edges of the town, population 2800.

The greenbelt has maintained the town’s village-like feel, but has also contributed to soaring house prices. The current median value for a residential house in Arrowtown is about $1.8 million.

Plans to subdivide sections along McDonnell Rd and next to the town’s boundary have been turned down in the Environment Court four times, and recently in the High Court, because they would reduce the greenbelt area.

In the meantime, the Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village, which was approved under the Housing Accords and Special Housing Act, has started construction of 120 villas, 75 apartments and a 100-bed residential aged-care facility.

Supplied Sir Michael Hill’s family trust already has permission for a 140-dwelling resort around his golf course. It also seeks to build eight homes on adjacent land.

More recently, Hill successfully sought a special resort zone at The Hills golf course – allowing another 140 houses and apartments to be built.

Commissioners hearing the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s proposed district plan three years ago also allowed the rezoning of two blocks next to the town boundary for “lifestyle” development – large houses in 1-hectare blocks.

That would mean about eight houses on land owned by the Boxer-Hill Trust, Hill’s family trust, and 14 homes on another section owned by Guthrie and local real estate agent Richard Newman.

John Edens Adam Feeley has been looking to develop his Arrowtown land since he was Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive, between 2012 and 2015.

Feeley’s application to rezone his 6ha block at the entrance to Arrowtown, near Millbrook, was turned down because it was in the greenbelt area.

He planned to go to the Environment Court to pursue the rezoning.

Hanan said he agreed to The Hills Resort Zone because it had wide support and was better developed, but he felt the others were simply the result of developer greed.

Hanan said he appealed the rezoning of the Boxer-Hill Trust land and the Guthrie-Newman land in the Environment Court and opposed Feeley’s plans, because nobody else could.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Dunedin man David Hanan is fighting against intensive development around his family's Arrowtown cottage.

Hanan’s mother, Dame Elizabeth Hanan, was one of the few locals who made a submission on the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s proposed district plan in 2015.

Because the plan retained the rural surroundings and there was no reason to object, most people did not bother to submit, he said.

“My mother wrote a small submission to the plan stating more or less that she liked what she saw.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Arrowtown’s hard rural bounday to the south is being threatened by development.

That single line, submitted on behalf of the family, was enough to ensure Hanan could stay in the process.

He felt the process so far had “effectively shut out the community with perverse outcomes”

Supplied/Stuff Dame Elizabeth Hanan’s submission that she “liked what she saw” was enough to keep her family in the fight against Arrowtown subdivision.

“If not opposed, [it] will create spotting of the landscape with massive homes, like measles across the countryside,” he said.

“It’s not social housing. They’re going to make this monstrous homes, 500m2 and up to 6.5m. They are country mansions, which will only benefit a few.”

Hanan will have to face the Environment Court separately on each of the properties. The first will be the Feeley land, starting in late September.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tourists visit Arrowtown over the Easter weekend.

Another shift in the Arrowtown urban boundary – which was permitted by commissioners and not opposed by the public – was a rezoning to allow residential housing on a 3.68ha site that formerly housed effluent treatment ponds, on the edge of town.

The council sold the site to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust for $1 and work on a 68-home development known as Tewa Banks began on the site earlier this month.

It will include rentals and homes selling for between $300,000 and $450,000 under the trust’s Secure Homes model – a shared equity scheme that allows qualifying locals to pay for the apartment but not the land. They pay a ground lease to the trust.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown-based kaumātua Darren Rewi with Queenstown Lakes District Council mayor Jim Boult and guests at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 68-lot Tewa Banks community housing development in Arrowtown.

Hill and Feeley could not be reached for comment. Newman declined given that the matter was before the courts.

A council spokesperson said the council would participate fully in the court processes.

“Our position is to support limited development in some areas only and not to a scale sought by the appellants.”