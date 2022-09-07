Property investors are banking on capital gains to justify their investment, tax data shows

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

Rental profits are small compared to the sums landlords have poured into buying rentals, and suggest many investors rely on capital gains to make their investments worthwhile, tax figures show.

About a third of owners lost money on their rentals in recent years, and those that were profitable brought in about $10,000 a year on average, according to the information released under the Official Information Act.

Tax consultant Terry Baucher said the figures reinforced an assumption many had – that investors relied on large tax-freecapital gains to make their investment worthwhile.

“The model is built around ever-increasing house prices, which have increasingly pushed the prices out of reach for everyday Kiwis,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Terry Baucher says it is confronting for investors to realise their benefit came at the expense of hopeful homeowners.

Exactly how much money investors have poured into buying rentals is unclear, but the Reserve Bank put the value of rental properties at $369 billion at March last year.

Net rental income at the end of the 2021 tax year totalled $1.4 billion, which Baucher said equated to about a 0.3% return before tax.

The Inland Revenue (IR) data did not include earnings from rentals held in companies, but Baucher said returns were still likely to be low.

“In investment terms, that doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he said.

“What people are really interested in is the tax-free capital gains.”

Baucher said it was important to have data showing how the sector operated because it showed investors that while their decisions might have made personal financial sense in the short term, it revealed they were contributing to a situation that caused economic and social harm.

“It’s a diversion of resources, and in social terms creates inequality.

“We have a rise in homelessness, and people giving up on New Zealand and moving overseas.”

He said many people have invested a lot of time and effort to become investors, so criticisms were hard to take, and there would be a lot of emotional push-back to his statements.

“They (investors) feel they’re now being penalised for making a rational decision,” he said.

Comparing the median price investors paid for properties in recent years to average rental returns seemed to support Baucher’s argument.

In each of the last three years, the average rental income investors received equated to about 1% of the median price investors paid for a property.

“If you take out the capital gain, the yield on these investments is incredibly low,” Baucher said.

Investors ‘being scapegoated’

Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland disagreed with Baucher, and said the information showed most rentals were profitable, and that investors did not rely on capital gains.

She also refuted that the decision to invest in residential property had become unethical, with most investors providing clean and dry homes for those who either couldn’t afford to buy, or chose not to.

“I don’t think it’s the aim of any investor to buy a home that a first home is trying to, what they’re trying to do is invest for the future for their family.

“They are making decisions based on the current policy and rules that we have in New Zealand,” Sutherland said.

Supplied Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland says many investors are drawn to the market by the opportunity to provide housing.

If policy settings made property investment the best choice, the question should be whether these should be changed to make other investments better options.

She said investors were being scapegoated for a supply and demand issue, which was not their fault.

Investor numbers ‘likely to decline’

Baucher said it was likely the number of investors in the market would decline in the next few years, as many of their tax advantages had been removed, which could encourage some to cash-out.

The tax figures show during the 2021 tax year, of the 237,100 investors tracked by the IR, 73% made a net profit from their investment property, either via rental income or sales that were subject to tax under the bright-line test.

The average profit those investors made was $10,299.

The remaining 27% made an average loss of $5635, which was down from 32% to 36% in the previous two tax years.

Baucher said that was a result of the Reserve Bank slashing interest rates in response to Covid-19, and a pandemic-driven influx of ex-pats, which contributed to a rental squeeze.

Boucher said there were too many variables to make predictions about what would happen in the housing market after next year’s general election, but Labour’s policies would probably focus on further rebalancing of the market.

If Labour stayed in power, new rules that stopped property investors being able to deduct mortgage interest payments from their rental income for tax purposes would probably remain in place, which was likely to dent profitability and reduce speculation, he said.

National leader Christopher Luxon has stated he would scrap the phase out of mortgage interest deductibility, returning the tax advantage to investors, which would probably provide a boost to profitability, and encourage more investment, Boucher said.

Sutherland did not expect a large change in the number of investors in the market, regardless of which party was in power.