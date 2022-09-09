Navigating the long hours and rejection in the real estate industry

Aniel Chandra doesn’t hide from the challenging nature of the real estate industry.

He points to the long hours and the constant rejections, amongst other things that’s attached to working in the industry.

“About 70 to 80% of real estate agents leave within two years. The market is tough, hard [and] there’s many real estate agents and not many houses. The work is tough, you need real mental toughness,” Chandra said.

However, it hasn't put the Indian migrant off breaking new ground and trying to make his way in an already well-established field of real estate players in Invercargill.

The 48-year-old has become Arizto’s first real estate agent based out of Invercargill.

Arizto was founded in 2018 in the North Island but now also has agents operating in parts of the South Island. That includes Invercargill, as of Monday.

Chandra said Arizto took various measures to keep costs low. It included agents working from home to avoid the need for office costs, as well as having nationally centralised administration. They also have a focus on digital technology to try to streamiline the process, he added.

His journey to becoming a real estate agent in Invercargill has been an interesting one.

He has a background is in hospitality. In 2007, he managed a restaurant in India before being shoulder-tapped to come to New Zealand for work.

“I fell in love with New Zealand straight away.”

He spent time in Queenstown, Te Anau before then managing the Priya Indian Restaurant in Hokitika, amongst other jobs. In 2015 his wife Hema wanted to study nursing and found the course on offer at the Southern Institute of Technology.

By January 2016 they were living in Invercargill. The thought was they might be in Invercargill for a couple of years. A brutal 2017 of wet and cold weather firmed up that thought.

Although seven years on from their arrival, Invercargill is now home.

“Slowly things changed, we got Invercargill Community Southland formed...and then I thought, ‘I think it’s time to stay now’.”

Hema now works as a nurse at Hospice Southland and both are heavily involved in the community.

Chandra helped set up Indian Community Southland Inc, which puts on various Indian-themed events, and he remains involved.

Although frustratingly Chandra did struggle to land work during their early days living in Invercargill.

For close to four years, up until March 2022, he took on a franchise driving taxis.

During that time he continued to study. It included taking on level 1 and 2 Te Reo Maori courses, a marketing diploma, and he also ticked off his real estate qualifications.

Chandra spent close to a year working for Ray White before finishing with them on Sunday.

After some encouragement from a friend in Christchurch he decided to join Arizto and become its first agent operating in Invercargill.

He felt the move might provide a point of difference for him in an Invercargill market made up of well-established players.

“Most of the agents are born here, so they have good relationships with people,” he said.

“The big companies work well for the people who have been there for a long time, so I wanted something different.”