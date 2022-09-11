Taranaki home sells for more than $5.45m, setting new regional record

The two-storey house on Courtenay St went on the market on May this year and was bought by a local.

A Taranaki home described as “the epitome of luxury” has set a new record in the region after selling for more than its asking price of $5.45 million.

Snapped up by a Taranaki buyer, the two-storey house on Courtenay St went on the market in May this year.

Before this sale the highest-price someone had paid for a home in Taranaki was $3.5m for a property in Strandon, New Plymouth.

Both that sale and the Courtenay St one were facilitated by McDonald Real Estate agent Pete Bayliss.

Supplied Bayliss said the house had generated strong interest from around the region and country.

Bayliss said the five-bedroom, four-bathroom family house, built in 2019 had attracted “strong local interest”.

“It’s a great result, very happy vendors and an ecstatic purchaser.”

Some people had questioned him about the price, but Bayliss said the location, size of the property and quality of the build were outstanding.

“It’s expensive but cheap, you couldn’t reproduce that property for the same price.”

The house features a saltwater pool, secret doors and automation for everything from media to gates to TV screens to curtains.

In 2019, the property had a capital value of $3,600,000, with rates of $6279 a year.

Supplied At 560m², including the pool shed, garden shed and outdoor kitchen, the home is about three times the size of an average standalone house.

The home was designed by New Plymouth architect Tony Biesiek, and built by Clelands Construction.

The Courtenay St property is the second Taranaki house listed with an asking price of more $5m this year.

The other house, at 24 Washer Road, Omata, which is still on the market, was listed with a $5.75m price tag, the region’s highest ever asking price for a home.

The average home value in the New Plymouth district is $734,970.