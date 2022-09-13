With Kiwis leaving from most regions to travel overseas, but most migrants sticking to large cities, the brain drain is likely to hit the regions harder.

Predictions that spring will stall house price declines have been called “good marketing" by Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon​.

He said the view from some real estate agents that the arrival of warmer weather and more buyer activity in spring would increase sales volumes and help prices stabilise was unlikely to play out.

He said simple arithmetic was driving the market towards the bank’s prediction of a 15% price fall from the market peak. He said it was interest rates that dictated how much people could afford and were willing to spend.

“That just affects where you’d put a fair price for a house,” he said.

Gordon said there was some time to go before seller expectations aligned with the market reality.

READ MORE:

* House prices fell 6.5 per cent, sales 9.7 per cent last month

* What's really going to happen with New Zealand's house prices?

* Biggest city reports biggest price drop as turnover dries up around the country



“There is a winter lull and things pick up in spring, but over time we’ve seen the trend go towards sales actually peaking in March and May,” he said.

Westpac released its updated forecast following the Real Estate Institute’s announcement on Tuesday morning that house price drops over the last six months were the biggest on record.

Ray White Carpenter Realty's owner Glenn Carpenter agreed that anyone saying spring would bring price stabilisation was engaged in marketing.

“Of course the guy selling houses would say it’s not going to go down any more,” he said.

Carpenter said he didn’t see any salvation for sellers yet.

“I am concerned it’s going to continue on a downward trajectory.”

Supplied Ray White Carpenter Realty's owner Glenn Carpenter says sellers hoping to take advantage of spring should be on the market now.

Targetting spring could be ‘dangerous’

Carpenter had heard of some sellers removing their unsold properties from the market, with the intention of relisting in warmer weather.

“We are trying to discourage them, because it’s dangerous.

“If you look at the listing graph every year, October and November is the highest listing season.

“You’re selling when there’s more competition from other sellers.”

If interest rates continued to rise, which they are currently predicted to do, it meant selling when supply was at its peak and demand was even lower.

“The advice we give to clients every year is: if you’re a spring seller, you launch in September, because the buyers are out in September, but the sellers never get organised and don’t come on until October or November.

“If you’re going to hold off and sell when it’s better, you should look at the history.”

He said in previous recessions, from 1997 to 2000 and during the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008, sellers had waited four to five years for the market to recover.

“All I know is if it’s going to get worse, selling now is good,” Carpenter said.

Supplied Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says there are reports of things picking up.

Spring could bring ‘stabilisation of prices’

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said salespeople who were part of her organisation were reporting a rise in open home and auction attendance, and the number of home appraisals.

This usually resulted in a slight increase in median sale prices, but Baird would not predict whether that pattern would play out this year in the form of higher prices, a stabilisation, or a slowing in price declines.

“We do expect heading into a spring that activity does drive, in a market like this, a stabilisation of prices,” Baird said.

“But what is interesting in this market is those headwinds that are really fundamental in a property market – interest rate rises, inflation, some global economic uncertainty – those trends don’t look like they’re going away any time soon and will continue to impact the market.”

Baird said listings were down slightly in August compared to July.

Westpac highlighted sales data showed the number of sales were down 18% compared to August last year, although that was an improvement from the 35% year-on-year drop recorded in July. Prices were 9% down from their peak in November last year.

New Zealand has now seen nine months of house price falls in a row.

Maarten Holl/Stuff ANZ and Westpac – the largest and third-largest home loan providers – are both predicting 15% house price falls.

Gordon said indications were of continued modest declines over the coming months.

The bank’s report said such declines would be consistent with the continued creep higher in the average number of days to sell, as well as anecdotes about an increasing number of unsold homes.

Westpac was forecasting further OCR hikes in October and November, which would take the cash rate to 4%.

ASB also reaffirmed its prediction of a 12% house price fall. ASB’s economists said there was “no smoking gun” to suggest the market is on the turn, and the slow, orderly declines were likely to continue.