'Massive jump' in home valuations requests from couples breaking up

Joel Pauling has been unable to finalise his separation for over a year because the home he has to split keeps rising in value.

Wellingtonian Joel Pauling has experienced how a volatile housing market can add stress to a separation.

Pauling and his partner separated in May 2020 and during their separation process two valuations were done of their Ngaio property, which showed over eight months the home’s value jumped $415,000.

The original plan had been to buy his ex-partner out with a payment of just over $122,000, but that increased, until the couple agreed on a buyout of $245,000, with the agreement signed in late-May, Pauling said.

He said it may be counter-intuitive, but he felt the separation was more stressful when prices were climbing quickly than when they began falling, because if one party hoped to retain the property, the price of a buyout kept going up.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Joel Pauling said his separation left him facing roughly a decade longer in debt, and if he had not kept the house, he would struggle to get back on the ladder after using many of his first home buyer advantages on his first home.

Separating during a market downturn is something an increasing number of people are facing, according to the director of a valuation company .

Property InDepth​ director Steve McNamara says requests for home valuations from homeowners getting divorced or breaking up have jumped massively

“Eighteen months ago we might be asked to do one a month, and now we have weeks when we are asked to do 10,” he said

He said surge had abated since the last Covid-19 measures were relaxed.

“We can only surmise that with Covid restrictions softening or finishing, this has allowed more people to return to work and relieve financial pressure, or perhaps give people much needed space,” McNamara said.

Although some separations could result in forced sales, McNamara doubted the increase would have much of an impact on the propety market, or worsen the current downturn to any great degree.

Property InDepth has about 20 valuers throughout the North Island.

Contributing factors

McNamara said there were a number of factors contributing to the spate of marital breakdowns. Relationships may have deteriorated during lockdowns, and homeowners were facing larger financial pressure from higher interest rates.

“People’s interest rates have gone from 2% to 5%, which is two-and-a-half times the interest they have to pay every week.

“They were paying $300 per week in interest, having a nice life, now they are paying $750, and it’s just too stressful.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Joel Pauling’s separation faced multiple delays as the parties came to an agreement on settlement for their home.

Because homeowners had seen their equity boom as house prices skyrocketed 42% over 2020 and 2021, many might have splurged on the likes of boats, cars, and spa pools, he said.

“People just simply financed them against their house when mortgages were only 2% to 2.5%,” McNamara said.

He said it was not only those who bought at the height of the market who might be struggling, but also couples carrying particularly large mortgages.

McNamara says despite the increase, the number of valuation requests triggered by marital breakdowns were still a small portion of overall requests, and he did not expect it to be a factor that could accelerate price falls.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says he has heard anecdotally of an increase in divorces and separations amongst homeowners.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall agreed, saying it was primarily couples who bought at a high price, taking on large amounts of debt at low interest rates, who would be struggling the most.

“There are about a million properties owned by households, not investors, and how many of them bought at the peak and haven’t seen any gain in the property? You’re getting down to a pretty small proportion,” he said.

Goodall said CoreLogic was tracking credit data on mortgage debt arrears, and missed payments remained low.

“There is a little bit of a lift in some parts of the country, and we are looking into that at the moment,” he said.

“But for now it’s certainly not to the point of alarm bells ringing yet.”

Pauling’s ex-partner did not respond to a requests for comment.