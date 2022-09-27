Auckland couple build their own tiny home, plan to be debt-free by 25

Tiny homes are increasingly popular, and budget is often an issue, but the amount you'll need to pay can vary hugely.

A young Auckland couple have fulfilled a dream they’ve had since high school by designing and building their own tiny home.

Eujenne Claxton and Laurin Buch, both 23, are about to move into their new home in West Auckalnd.

Claxton said what had really stood out to the couple about living in a tiny home was being able to live more sustainably and debt-free.

“The idea of decreasing our carbon footprint, energy consumption and construction waste was something we wanted to achieve but the financial aspect is a big highlight too.

“In today’s housing market, it’s proving nearly impossible to afford a deposit for a home before the age of 30. This was an opportunity to afford a home before the age of 25 with no debt attached.”

EUJENNE CLAXTON/Supplied Eujenne Claxton and her partner Laurin Buch with their completed tiny home.

The couple spent about two years saving and designing their house, with a budget in mind of $30,000.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in cost for materials, Claxton said the finished product ended up costing between $45,000 and $50,000.

Claxton and Buch both had backgrounds in design and architecture but when it came to building the house, it was a completely new experience.

“That was the biggest challenge,” Claxton said. “We spoke to a lot of people in the tiny house industry before we started, and we managed to do it.”

After finishing the building, Claxton said the main cost was getting someone in to set up the plumbing and electricity.

The couple enjoyed the experience so much they ended up founding their own tiny house company called Tiny Easy with two friends.

“Living in a small space isn’t for everyone, but we love it and as a young couple it’s going to help reduce our expenses and live debt-free.”

EUJENNE CLAXTON/Supplied Claxton said it had been hard work building the house, but it was "worth it" in the end.

Claxton said the plan for the future was to hopefully live in the tiny home for a couple of years, giving them time to save up to buy some land where they could eventually build a bigger house.

“While it’s being built we’ll be able to keep living here and hopefully afterwards we can rent it out to help get some extra income.”

For anyone wanting to get their own tiny home, Claxton said the best advice she could give was to do a lot of research and “just go for it”.

“The longer you put it off, the harder it gets – we found there was never ever a good time to start so you just have to do it.

“It’s incredibly worth it when you’re able to stand inside your home and it’s done.”

Claxton and Buch are not alone in opting for a tiny home. A recent Tiny Home Expo in Auckland attracted nearly 10,000 people eager to find out more about the housing option.

Many time home companies have full wait lists, with one saying demand has increased 50% since pre-Covid.

Tiny House Builders managing director Rebecca Bartlett said house prices had pushed more young people towards tiny homes.

“They know they can’t get on the ladder so this is a solution.”