Housing supply jumps 76% in 12 months, Trade Me says

Housing supply has skyrocketed by three-quarters in 12 months, Trade Me says.

The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa jumped a record 76% when compared with August last year, Trade Me says

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said nationwide property supply had been higher, year-on-year, each month for nine months.

“Last month marked the third month in a row where we saw listing numbers spike by more than 50% year-on-year.”

And while last month’s spike was partly due to the nationwide lockdown in August 2021, these increases had been on an upward trajectory all year and currently supply was well above pre-pandemic levels.

“Waikato had its highest number of properties for sale ever last month, with supply more than doubling in the region when compared with August 2021.”

The Hawke’s Bay, Nelson/Tasman, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū/Whanganui regions also had more than double the number of properties for sale in August when compared with the same month last year.

Lloyd said while demand for property was also on the rise, it was no match for the large supply jumps.

“Nationwide there was a 5% year-on-year increase in views on properties for sale in August, with the biggest jumps in the Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, and Nelson/Tasman regions.”

Lloyd said prices might continue to fall through summer.

”We’re only just entering the busiest period for the market now, and with a huge amount of options on the table for buyers, it’s going to be an interesting few months ahead. If these supply peaks continue to outperform demand we would expect to see prices fall even further.”

For the fifth month in a row the national average asking price continued on a downward trend, falling to $899,200 in August, down 1% when compared with July.

The largest month-on-month average asking price drops were seen in Wellington (-4%), Nelson/Tasman, Taranaki, and West Coast (all -3%).

“Prices are falling as a direct result of sky-high supply paired with comparatively low demand, taking the pressure off buyers and forcing sellers to lower their price expectations.”

Looking back to this time last year, the national average asking price for a property was up 6% in August, the smallest year-on-year increase in more than two years.

The Wellington region had an average asking price of $875,700 last month, putting it under $900,000 for the first time since September 2021.

Central Wellington’s average asking price fell by 4% month-on-month, to $1,003,300.

In the Auckland region, August's average asking price jumped 2% when compared with the year prior, to $1,127,550.

“This is the smallest jump we have seen since February 2020,” Lloyd said.

The most expensive district in the Auckland region last month was North Shore City, sitting at $1,349,200.