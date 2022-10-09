Here's how landlords are doing with healthy homes standards compliance

Over 60% of rental properties assessed by one inspection company are fully compliant with the healthy homes standards, but experts say widespread compliance is not happening quickly enough.

All Clear Group NZ analysed data collected from over 15,000 assessments in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Canterbury, and found that the number of fully compliant properties has increased significantly.

This suggests the quality of rental housing is improving, although tales of sub-standard rentals remain rife, and there is no central record of how many rentals nationwide are now compliant with the standards.

The healthy homes standards, which became law in 2019, set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties.

Compliance with them is being phased in over a number of years, but since July last year all private rental properties have to comply with the standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.

Prior to last July, industry estimates indicated under a quarter of rental properties nationwide were passing their healthy homes standards compliance inspections on first try.

And in a Government-commissioned survey, conducted at the end of last year, 57% of 1600 tenants said there was a problem with dampness or mould, while 55% said they had a problem heating their rental or keeping warm in the winter.

But All Clear Group NZ’s new figures show that while first inspection pass rates remain low at just 19%, the number of fully compliant properties has jumped to 61% from 27% last year.

Kathryn George/Stuff All private rental properties now have to comply with the healthy home standards within 90 days of a new or renewed tenancy.

The company’s co-founder Adam Gordon says this year there has been a big increase in the amount of improvement work done, particularly after Government changes to the standards came into force in May.

Quite a few landlords had deferred compliance work until the changes came into play, but once they did many had moved to get the work underway, he said.

“But our figures show there is higher compliance with some standards than others. There was a 95% rate of compliance on underfloor insulation, but a 61% rate on heating, for example.”

The heating standard had the lowest compliance rate, but compliance around fireplace draught stopping was just 64%. Compliance with draught stopping around gaps and holes was better at 80%.

Ventilation was also a mixed bag, with a 94% compliance rate around the habitable spaces requirement, but a 75% rate for bathroom and kitchen extraction.

Gordon says he expects compliance to continue to improve as he can not see any future government getting rid of the standards.

“That is because whatever your political leaning, the science behind the standards is solid, and there is value in doing this work.

Having a compliant property will also make for a better price on resale because a warm, dry home appeals to landlords and owner-occupiers, Gordon says.

Maintaining a compliant rental is an ongoing process, and while there are costs attached to that, landlords who ensure their property is up-to-standard will find it easier to get good tenants and better rents, he says.

Green Building Council figures generated by the council’s online HomeFit self-assessment tool also suggest compliance with some standards is significantly better than with others.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The rate of compliance with the heating standard was the lowest, according to All Clear’s figures.

Over the year to June, there were 22,000 assessments, and while 86% of properties had some form of heating in the main living area, 42% had holes or gaps in the walls, ceilings, floorboards or windows that let cold air in.

Likewise, while 72% of properties had a range hood or extractor fan in the kitchen and 71% had an extractor fan in the bathroom, in 42% there was visible mould.

Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says about 30% of the assessments were conducted by landlords while 23% were done by tenants, but he understands that compliance on rentals has only improved a little.

“People can have great heating systems, for example, but if there is a draught the home is just leaking heat and that does impact on health.

“Even the ventilation results are still quite alarming, as 28% don’t have an extractor in the kitchen, and 29% don’t have one in the bathroom.”

Another issue is that central government does not have a register of rental properties that are compliant with the standards, he says. “It is concerning that we don’t know how many are up to standard.”

While Tenancy Services does not have a register, a spokesperson says it does carry out proactive and reactive investigations of properties to check if they are compliant.

Between July 1 last year and September 23 this year, the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team received 223 complaints about healthy home compliance, and issued 87 landlords with 99 enforcement measures.

But trying to make sure the standards are enforced is a problem for tenants. Renters United president Geordie Rogers says information and skills are needed to access enforcement.

“If the dispute goes to the Tenancy Tribunal you have to advocate for yourself, which is really hard, especially against a landlord who has been through the process before.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters United president Geordie Rogers says making sure the standards are enforced is difficult.

“Only about 18% of tenants who go to the tribunal with complaints around the standards are successful in getting some form of compensation, or remedies for a breach.”

He believes compliance with the standards involving visible things, such as heat pumps and extractor fans, has improved, but there has been little progress with less obvious areas, such as draughts.

For many tenants, the barrier to a compliant home is whether a property is exempt, and this often comes down to the length of the tenancy agreement, he says.

“There is greater security of tenure now, which is great. But until a tenancy is new or renewed, a property does not legally have to be made compliant.

“That will change in 2024, at which point all private rentals will have to comply, but there are many tenants living in properties where the landlord is waiting until that final deadline to do the necessary work.”

Landlords should want their tenants to live in a healthy home, Rogers says. “We think every landlord should be trying to get their property compliant as soon as they can.”

But Joanne Rae, who is the Real Estate Institute’s head of property management, says its members have indicated that about 80% of their rental portfolios have met their compliance deadlines.

Most of the properties that have not completed the process have periodic tenancies, and do not need to comply until July 2024, she says.

“Property managers have focused on getting their landlord clients up to the required standards for over three years, but the deadline for new or renewed tenancies has created more urgency.”

That is because property managers cannot afford the reputational damage or potential fines from working with clients who do not comply, she says.

Supplied Property Brokers general manager of property management, David Faulkner, says some landlords are still resisting the standards.

Property Brokers general manager of property management David Faulkner says while compliance is progressing slowly, it is progressing.

There continues to be resistance from some landlords who do not believe they need to upgrade their rentals, and it can be a painful process trying to convince them, he says.

“Some kick up a big fuss about it, and we have to give an ultimatum because we can’t work with them if they won’t make their properties compliant. But most accept the reality, and get the work done.”

Landlords should not sit back and wait until the last minute to meet the standards, as many did when insulation became compulsory.

That led to product and tradie shortages which caught many by surprise, Faulkner says. “Costs are always an issue, but it will be cheaper to get on to it now, than it will be if you wait a couple of years.”