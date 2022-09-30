Big landlords cashed in on Covid era housing market boom

Property investor Matthew Ryan says when the market went crazy he 'went fishing' but now he is rejoining the market as deals become more common.

There has been a “reshuffling of the investor deck chairs” as more large investors sold properties during the Covid era housing market boom, new Valocity analysis reveals.

“Mega” landlords who own more than 20 properties each account for just a small portion of the country’s housing stock, with most of the stock held by people who only own a single property.

But the data company analysed property ownership at the time of a sale back to 2017, and it showed there was a spike in the percentage of stock sold by these larger owners over the second half of 2020.

Prior to Covid, the percentage of stock sold by investors with more than 50 properties was rarely above 1.5% in a quarter, but it rose to 2.7% and 2.2% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

While the percentage of stock sold by investors with 20 to 50 properties moved above 2% in a quarter periodically pre-Covid, it lifted to 2.3% and 2.2% in the last quarters of 2020.

The percentage of stock sold by both groups subsequently dropped back, to 0.2% for the 50-plus group, and to 0.7% for the 20 to 50 group, in the second quarter of this year.

Valocity head of valuation James Wilson said the spike might not appear significant, but the number of properties involved meant it took a lot to move the dial at all, and that was why it was a clear trend.

The sell-up could have been prompted by Covid economic and market uncertainty, or the increased costs of rental property ownership, due to new tax policies and rising interest rates, he said.

“But it indicates some larger landlords were moving some stock to shore up capital by selling off assets. They may also have been returning that investment to their portfolio by paying down debt, or doing upgrading work on properties.”

First-home buyers could have picked up some of this stock, but much of it appeared to have been purchased by smaller, so-called “mum and dads” investors, Wilson said.

“Those investors are just doing what they have been told to do, which is use equity in their homes to buy a rental property for their future. That’s been the Kiwi way for some time.

“But the big unknown is how well-placed those smaller investors are for an economically uncertain period, given rising costs and the fact capital gains are not a given for the foreseeable future. Will they be able to ride it out?”

Large professional investors with lots of equity could cope better, whereas “mum and dad” investors might feel the hits more, and that could lead to distressed sales, he said.

But Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland said risk needed to be looked at through the lens of intentional vs “haphazard” investors.

“Investors should treat their properties as a business and not engage in risky behaviours, but a well advised and supported small investor has just as much chance of thriving as a larger investor.”

The association had observed a reshuffling of the deck chairs between bigger and smaller investors, and that kind of risk redistribution was encouraging to see, she said.

“We see larger investors' move to deleverage as a common sense response to this environment of increasing interest rates and stagnating rent growth.

“By letting go of properties that are performing at a suboptimal level, investors not only lower their overall debt exposure but also limit their overall tenancy compliance and management costs.”

At the same time, the properties coming into the market created opportunities for smaller investors who had the appetite for growth and the ability to manage additional tenancies well, she said.

Despite the reshuffling, Valocity’s figures also showed there had not been a huge change in the overall ownership profile at a nationwide level over the last five years.

Sixty-six per cent of stock was held by people who owned one property, down from 66.9% five years ago, while just 1.3% of stock was held by investors with more than 20 properties, down from 1.5%.

But the percentage of stock owned by people with two properties was now 10.5%, up from 9.9%, while the percentage owned by people with three to five properties and 6 to 20 properties was up to 16.2% and 5.8% from 16% and 5.7% respectively.