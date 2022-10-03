Government scraps national scheme aimed at filling 'ghost homes'

Property demand continues to outstrip supply, driving record median prices even higher. In Auckland, where the average house price is more than $1 million, there’s a jarring number of empty derelicts.

A Government project aimed at filling empty ‘ghost homes’ will not be pursued after a $500,000 investigation and trial.

The Government paid community organisation Wise Group to investigate the number of ghost homes, why they were empty and how long for, and to run a trial in Hamilton to test methods of getting empty homes filled.

Wise Group’s work began in March 2021 and a plan for a national scheme was produced, but ultimately the idea was scrapped. The process of working with owners to fill their empty properties was deemed too complex, and the number of true ghost homes found to be relatively small.

Drawing on 2018 Census data, Wise Group wrote there were nearly 95,000 empty dwellings across Aotearoa, however a survey of owners of empty homes suggesting only 10% intentionally kept their properties empty.

READ MORE:

* Government project targets 'ghost houses' to encourage owners to fill empty homes

* The most expensive – and the most unoccupied? Seaside Wellington suburb at the centre of empty houses debate

* Ghost houses: a spectre of NZ's housing crisis or just a bogeyman?



The survey, which received responses from 772 owners, found the vast majority kept the empty homes as holiday homes, second homes, or were vacant rental properties or under renovation.

“Long-term vacant dwellings make up only a proportion of unoccupied dwellings,” a Ministry of Housing and Urban Development spokesperson said.

“It is generally accepted globally that a small percentage of homes will naturally, due to a range of factors, be unoccupied at any one point in time.”

The spokesman said the study indicated there were no “low-hanging fruit” to make empty homes available as rental properties.

Wise Group board chair Julie Nelson said while the organisation respected the Ministry’s decision, it believed any programme that worked to increase housing supply in Aotearoa was work worth doing.

“We know that innovation projects of this nature need time to become well-established and achieve desired returns,” Nelson said.

She said in the absence of Government funding, Wise Group would support other organisations through an Empty Homes Starter Kit, which was developed as part of the project, and had been made freely available online.

A little over a quarter of ghost homeowners surveyed said their properties had been empty for more than a year, with the majority empty for shorter periods.

Despite any nationwide scheme being abandoned, the ministry spokesman said the study was worthwhile because it led to a better understanding of the extent of, and reasons for, properties being kept vacant, and looked at ways to bring empty homes on to the market as affordable rentals.

“The project gave us a greater understanding of the barriers to find suitable empty homes for housing market renewal and the support and solutions needed to bring them back in to the housing supply, within the New Zealand context.”

The spokesperson said the trial, which involved eight vacant properties in Hamilton, had resulted in five being returned to the market.

“This provided five whānau the opportunity of gaining access to a safe, dry dwelling,” the spokesperson said.

“The focus will remain creation of new affordable, safe, dry housing and increasing the supply of long-term affordable rentals,” the spokesperson said.

Wise Group’s investigation did not look at how targeted taxes of ghost homes, such as those used in parts of Canada, Australia and the UK, might be used as a disincentive for owners keeping their homes empty.

The HUD spokesman said targeted tax was outside the scope of the project, which was looking only at how empty homes in Hamilton could be brought back into the rental pool via assistance from a third party.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Anybody home? The Government is scrapping a scheme aimed at filling “ghost homes”.

Ghost home numbers overstated

The Government did not publish the final report or kit, but gave Wise Group permission to do so. The group published the report online.

The spokesman pointed to Auckland as an example of how ghost home number could be overstated.

“We’ve previously seen headlines in Auckland referring to 40,000 ‘ghost homes’, but that’s a misleading figure,” the spokesperson said.

In reality, of the 39,795 properties in Auckland that were unoccupied on census night, 22,407 were because the residents were away, and 17,358 were empty.

“The number of empty homes amounted to 3.2% of total dwellings, compared to 5.2% for the rest of the country,” he said.