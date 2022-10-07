New BNZ Wellington headquarters to be completed in April 2023

One Whitmore is progressing well, says Newcrest director Lincoln Fraser.

Wellington commuters passing 1 Whitmore Street over the past two years have seen the central city block transform from a Z Energy station into BNZ’s partially completed 12-storey city headquarters.

The earthquake resilient and green building is due to be finished early next year, when it will be fully leased by the bank.

The former BNZ headquarters on Waterloo Quay was taken down in 2019, one of several buildings deemed irrepairable after the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

One Whitmore was progressing well, said Lincoln Fraser​, director of Auckland developers Newcrest.

READ MORE:

* New earthquake forecast shows significant increase in shaking probability

* Debate over whether 15m shipping container stacks are 'buildings' that breach height limits

* Boreholes get to the core of Wellington's ancient past

* Base-isolated and Green star building to be developed for the BNZ HQ in Wellington



“The roof and façade are nearly complete. We expect the building will be finished in April 2023,” he said.

BNZ would then have further work to complete to fit the space out, and then stage its relocation during 2023.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The earthquake resilient and green building is due to be finished in April 2023, when it will be fully leased by BNZ.

The building was designed to be a modern, resilient structure, featuring a structural steel framework, or diagrid, and base isolation.

Fraser said the building’s structural design, including the geotechnical and foundation designs, was informed by a site-specific Probabilistic Seismic Hazard Assessment provided by GNS Science.

It was also designed to be highly efficient.

“We are on track to secure a New Zealand Green Building Council Five Star Green Star rating,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One Whitmore was designed to disperse and reduce the force of wind gusts.

“Key sustainability features include the building’s façade which features very high performance solar control glass and high energy efficiency building systems.

“The ground floor features double-height with an open mezzanine and will feature a café and BNZ retail premises.”

The 12 levels of office space would each have more than 1400m² of lettable area with three-metre-high ceilings throughout and floor to ceiling glass.

Construction had been during “a very challenging period”, due to Covid and the consequent shortages of labour and materials. However, Newcrest’s in-house construction team and subcontractors had managed to limit the impact of Covid on the project, Fraser said.

Jasmax was the architect on the 17,500m² office tower, and had worked on other projects with Newcrest.

Jasmax principal Nick Moyes said the building would redefine the Wellington waterfront, and be a “resilient and elegant addition to the city”.

SUPPLIED An illustration of what the completed 12-storey building Street will look like.

Its sleek design and rounded corners were designed in part due the practicalities of building a tower in a city prone to high winds.

Towers could increase the impact of wind, especially at street level, but One Whitmore’s shape was designed to disperse and reduce the force of gusts. Wind tunnel testing was used in the design, helping alleviate potential down draft effects.

The design, including piles extending 60 metres below ground, was well in excess of building code requirements, and was intended to avoid damage in the case of a one-in-500-year earthquake.

STUFF A cascade of central Wellington issues has left behind a struggling Golden Mile.

Central Wellington is known for its seismic activity, with significant damage caused by the 2016 Kaikōura quake. Many other buildings have been designated quake-prone.

BNZ had secured a 15-year lease including naming rights to the building.

Newcrest also managed the nearby 14-storey Deloitte building at 20 Customhouse Quay, formerly the head office of BP.