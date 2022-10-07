Fancy owning a wild west town in the middle of nowhere? Now's your chance

Old West Town in middle of nowhere for sale

It’s one of those places. If you’ve never heard of it, you’ll see photos and wonder why you haven’t.

Deep in the middle of nowhere (as in, the nearest civilisation is Raetihi, and it’s 38km away), on a hillside meadow surrounded by native bush, lies an incredibly authentic-looking Old West Town.

Here in splendid isolation is a gravel street lined by 10 themed buildings. There are a couple of saloons, a courthouse, a hotel, a blacksmith's workshop, a US Marshall’s office and more. Descriptions really don’t do these buildings justice. Take a look at the photos.

This is Mellonsfolly Ranch. Completed in 2006, it was created by businessman John Bedogni, former co-owner of Auckland company Metropolitan Glass.

He and wife Kenda spent four years and some $10million bringing their vision to life, filling it with material they had collected on trips to the US.

SUPPLIED Mellonsfolly Ranch consists of ten themed buildings along with various other buildings and facilities.

The property was purchased in 2012 by Whanganui businessman Rob Bartley, who passed away last year.

Previously run as a boutique accommodation venue for private functions and corporate events, guests would (if they wished) dress up in full western regalia and immerse themselves in all things western.

Bartley's son John, a real estate agent for Bayleys, said the family had decided to put the village and the 404hectares it sits on up for sale.

SUPPLIED Mellonsfolly Ranch is in the Ruatiti Valley, about 38km from Raetihi.

“Due to Covid and several other circumstances the family’s just not being in a position to run it as a tourist attraction any more,” Bartley said.

Six of the 10 buildings offer accommodation for up to 27 guests, a commercial kitchen, laundry and three separate homes for staff or overflow accommodation.

“Some highlights include the 13 guest rooms – each decorated in the theme of a historical figure from the old west, livery/stable with saddle room, and a plenitude of western activity equipment,” Barclay said.

SUPPLIED The Waterfall Mountain Courthouse includes movie and conference facilities.

“Staff would prepare cowboy cuisine and offer guests the chance to try their hand at western activities, including gun slinging and horse treks”.

Including in the sale were chattels including a covered chuck wagon, a cannon, some tee-pees, a clay bird shooting machine and shotguns, bows, arrows and targets, air pistols for target shooting, lassos, and two-man saws.

It also includes a three-bedroom home used by the onsite manager and two self-contained cottages that can sleep up to ten.

SUPPLIED The Lucky Strike Saloon, one of two saloons in the town.

The property had been put up for sale internationally about two years ago, but Covid-19 put an end to that quite quickly. It had also been put up for sale by Bedogni back in 2007.

Bartley expects the property to sell for more than $8.5million.

It is being marketed internationally and there had been a lot of interest, he said.

“It’s pretty unique. It’s remote, but it’s like stepping back in time,” Bartley said.

SUPPLIED Mellonsfolly Ranch includes accommodation for up to 27 guests across 13 'elegant guest rooms'.

The sale document says “very little compares to the Mellonsfolly Ranch”.

“Whether you want to create a private sanctuary to bring family and friends together, a retreat held by a group of owners or an opportunity to reinstate the property as an accommodation venue, the possibilities are endless. Potential exists to create further income streams through tourism. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not to be missed,” it says.

Bayleys Whanganui is inviting expressions of interest by 4pm, November 11 (unless sold prior).