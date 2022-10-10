Go west for the best property investment returns

West Coast has reclaimed the top spot as the highest performing region for property investors, the Real Estate Institute says.

It had the highest rental yield in the country with 5.3% over the first half of this year, according to the institute’s latest Capital Gains and Rental Yields report.

Rental yield is the measure of rental income a property generates against its purchase price. The report calculated yield by looking at annualised median rent compared to a region’s median price.

Over the same period, the region had the second-highest capital gains nationwide, with an annual increase of 19.4% to a median price of $345,000.

READ MORE:

* Rental increases make Gisborne hot property for investors

* Data shows NZ's best property investment spots

* Manawatu/Whanganui property is tops for investors



West Coast property has long ranked highly in the investment performance stakes, but in the second half of last year it fell to second place after Manawatu/Whanganui.

But Manawatu/Whanganui had now dropped out of the top five, and Taranaki was in second place. It had the third-highest capital gains in the country, with a median price increase of 17.3% to $630,000, and the fifth-highest rental yield at 3.8%.

Southland was the third-best performer, with the second-highest rental yield of 4.4% and the seventh-highest capital gains (up 12.2% to $450,000).

Canterbury, which had the highest capital gains after a 22.1% increase took its median price to $690,000, and Northland, with the fourth-highest capital gains (up 16.5% to $775,000), rounded out the top five.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff West Coast has the highest rental yield in the country, at 5.3%.

Auckland was the worst performer, with the third-lowest capital gains (up 6.1% to $1.17 million) and the lowest yield of 2.7%. It was followed by Wellington with the lowest gains (up 5.1% to $920,000) and a 3.4% yield.

Real Estate Institute head of property management Joanne Rae said while rental prices had gone up in the first part of the year, they had been outpaced by price increases, and that moderated rental yields.

While West Coast had the greatest rental yield, it still dropped from 5.4% at the same time last year, she said.

“Fundamentals, such as forecast population growth and property supply over time, in the market there keep property prices below the national median.

“But, like other regions, there was a marked increase in the West Coast median price, and that contributes to the annual decrease in rental yield.”

Rae said there was also variance in returns across many regions as yields and gains differed in different districts.

In Taranaki for example, south Taranaki had a yield of 5.0%, while Stratford and New Plymouth District had yields of 3.9% and 3.7% respectively, which lowered the overall yield in the area.

In Wellington, south Wairarapa had capital gains of 26.7%, and Masterton had gains of 12.5%, while in Wellington city they were negative at negative 1.3%, and that pulled the region’s overall capital gains down, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff In the first half of this year, capital gains in Wellington city were negative 1.3%.

“Looking at the regions and the variance across their areas, it is vital to undertake proper due diligence before purchasing an investment property.”

Investors have stepped back from the market over the last year, due to new tax policies, a tighter lending environment and rising interest rates.

While there had not been a mass exodus of investors, they were a notable absence in the buyer pool, Rae said.

“As the market continues its current trajectory, with the median price moving at a more moderate pace and more stock available, we may see investors return to the market enticed by the opportunity to diversify their portfolio.”

Falling prices had limited the potential for capital gains in the foreseeable future, and CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson has said investors would switch focus to buying high-yield properties.

“But higher yields tend to be found in areas with cheaper house prices, and there is always an element of risk involved which is worth considering.”