Developer who demolished the Outrageous Fortune house cancels customer contracts for their new homes

Multiple customers who bought into The DevelopmentCo Ltd's project in Te Atatū South have had their contracts terminated late in their homes' construction.

The developer who bought and demolished the Outrageous Fortune house in Auckland to build a townhouse development has cancelled multiple buyer contracts shortly before completion, citing financing issues.

The Royal View Rd property in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatū South was sold in October 2020 for $1.05m to the recently-founded company, The DevelopmentCo Limited, which would manage the seven-lot project.

The contracts were cancelled via a sunset clause – a clause generally intended to protect customers should a build be stalled or taking too long.

One customer said they were crushed to have missed out when the build was close to completion, and said the developer had been able to use their money for about two years to get finance for the project, while they had gained nothing in return.

READ MORE:

* Young couple lose first home after developer increases price by $150k

* Watch out: New build contracts are a minefield right now

* Furious homebuyers say developer cancelled agreements to resell at higher price



The lawyer and client did not want to be named because of a wide-reaching confidentiality clause included in several of The DevelopmentCo’s contracts.

The DevelopmentCo is owned by Richard and Angela Jones. Both are directors of the company.

“We have been in limbo, we could have put that money into something else, something complete,” the customer said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Work was stopped on the site when it was visited in mid-October.

“We’ve also had to get our finance in order, working six days a week.”

A lawyer representing the disappointed buyer said it was unusual for financiers to pull out of a project that was almost completed, and it was possible Jones intended to re-sell the properties at today’s higher prices.

The lawyer said the developer was likely to make an “outrageous fortune” himself, if the properties were on-sold in today’s market.

The lawyer had noted a trend.

If buyers had signed their contracts in the last year, falling house prices meant developers were keen to retain the contracts.

But for those who signed earlier, some developers may be more inclined to use sunset clauses to cancel the contract, in order to re-sell properties at higher prices than was originally agreed.

In November 2020, Barfoot and Thompson salesperson Paul Berry said the terraced houses would start at $650,000.

CoreLogic data shows the median price of a two-bedroom flat and townhouses in 2020 was $615,000, a figure that had risen to $790,000 this year.

South Pacific Pictures Grant Bowler as Wolf in Outrageous Fortune.

In 2020, Berry said the family had owned the iconic property for well over 30 years, and planned to develop the land.

Property records show the property was owned by Kenneth Dewhirst since 1995, until it was sold to The DevelopmentCo Ltd.

Richard Jones’ lawyer Helen Morgan said Jones and the company did not want to comment.

Confidentiality clauses forbade buyers from discussing any element, or even the existence of, the contract with any third party without written approval from the developer.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ground works sit incomplete at the site, which once held Outrageous Fortune’s two-storey brick home.

Property lawyer Joanne Pidgeon said there were reasons for some confidentiality clauses in building contracts, including to protect prices and terms in the agreement, but she said The DevelopmentCo’s clause went too far.

“This does go further than most, particularly in relation to not being able to communicate the existence of the agreement.

“Would booking a moving company saying you have bought a property in the development technically be a breach of the clause? Or telling your family and friends you have bought the property? Probably yes,” she said.

Pigeon said developers sometimes put such clauses in with the intent to muzzle unhappy buyers, and to prevent them forming groups.

Barfoot & Thompson Royal Heights branch manager Eric Shi said the agency sold five of the seven lots.

He said one of the contract holders had been refunded in May this year, with the others refunded in September and October.

He was unable to say which party had initiated each cancellation.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The new homes at 85 Royal View Rd appear near completion with much of the interiors complete.

Deposits were held by Barfoot & Thompson in a trust account, and Shi said while they were held they earned no interest, meaning customers received back only the amount of the deposit paid.

Shi said Barfoot & Thompson also received no commission or benefit from the sales, because the contracts had been terminated.

“If the contract has been cancelled because of any reasons we cannot earn even one dollar commission,” he said.

During the booming housing market of 2020 and 2021 a number of developers were accused of invoking sunset clauses in order to resell properties at higher prices.