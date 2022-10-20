Price falls outstripping interest rates hikes to make homes more affordable

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

It is getting easier for first-home buyers to get on the property ladder, with the speed at which prices are falling outweighing the added cost created by rising interest rates.

Since the start of the year, the median price paid for a first home has fallen $81,000, to hit $699,000 in September, according to CoreLogic data.

This was the first time in a year that the price of an average starter home dipped below $700,000. Prices peaked in January at $780,000.

Stuff’s Housing Affordability Dashboard showed the average time a standard household would take to save a deposit had fallen by nine months since January, although at 248 weeks, the saving period remained near record highs.

The dashboard compares median household earnings with the median price paid for a first home, in order to track how long a typical first-home buyer has to save to get a deposit together.

It also tracks how much the household can expect to pay in fortnight mortgage repayments.

In January, the average one-year home loan rate was 3.57%, which has now risen to 5.2%.

Despite interest rates still going up, the speed at which house prices were falling had tipped the balance to bring repayments down.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Property investors who require mortgages to purchase are the least active they have been in 20 years, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

The average fortnightly repayment a household could expect to pay on their first home post-purchase dropped from $1480 in July to $1387 in September, although this figure was still above January, when the average first-home buyer household could expect to pay $1305.

The time an average household would take to save a deposit fell from 284 weeks in January, to 248 weeks in September.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said while the time to save a deposit was improving, the higher interest rates against which borrowers were tested was getting going up, which could make it tougher to get a loan approved or affect the amount they could borrow.

CoreLogic’s buys classification data for September showed first-home buyer activity had risen modestly, to see them make 24% of purchases.

In previous months first-home buyers made up 22% to 23% of purchases.

“They are emotionally driven, so they’re not too worried about falling prices, and they seem to be holding on nicely,” Goodall said.

He said there were always challenges for first-home buyers, and these changed with different phases of the market.

“Over the years it’s been strong competition because there’s a lot of demand out there,” he said.

Today those challenges had changed to rising interest rates, which would be forcing some to tighten the purse strings to afford repayments.

Goodall’s advice to first-home buyers was that for those willing to adjust their expectations, a falling market presented opportunities to get on the ladder.