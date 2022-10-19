Buyers' market in Nelson Tasman as number of listings soars

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

House buyers in Nelson Tasman are being spoilt for choice after the number of houses for sale in the region nearly doubled in the past month.

New figures released by Trade Me on Tuesday showed a 96% increase in listings in the region. Nationally, the asking price for properties dropped but Nelson Tasman bucked that trend with a 1.9% increase.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said it was “the largest supply jump seen out of any region”.

“Demand in the Nelson/Tasman region, on the other hand, fell by 8% year-on-year in September.”

The average asking price in the region was $841,200 in September, 12% up from a year ago.

The increased asking price surprised the Nelson Marlborough manager of property valuation company QV, Craig Russell, who said the market was “definitely softening” to favour buyers.

QV released figures last week which showed a 7% drop in Nelson house prices in the past three months to $800,424, with an annual rate of negative home value growth of 3.2%.

Russell said many vendors were being forced to rethink asking prices, as properties stayed on the market for longer.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Homeowners hoping to sell are being forced to rethink their expectations.

“We are seeing quite dramatic price drops.”

The higher asking prices reported by Trade Me “didn't seem to meet the reality of what we are seeing in the market”, he said.

“We are certainly seeing a softening of property values. Generally the lower to mid price housing has been impacted the most.”

The conditions were making it more of buyers’ market, he said.

“We are seeing a much more traditional property market now, with conditional contracts and extended selling periods. The length of time a property takes to sell is in part being influenced by ‘in chain’ sale situations whereby the purchase of one home is contingent upon the sale of another.”

Higher end properties were still holding their values, because those buyers were often “a bit less reliant” on financing, he said.