Hundreds of Auckland homeowners could lose land to busway project

Nearly 500 Auckland homeowners could be affected if a new bus lane goes ahead.

Hundreds of homeowners have been left shocked to find a letter in the post notifying them their properties could be turned into a bus lane.

Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi are in the planning stages of the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit system, which will offer a new public transport route between Auckland Airport, Manukau and Botany.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said 475 properties had received letters that said the draft designation boundary affected their properties in some way.

If funding for the construction phase went ahead, hundreds of owners might have to sell up.

According to Auckland Transport, the rapid transit route will travel from Auckland Airport, along State Highway 20B and Puhinui Rd to the upgraded Puhinui Station interchange.

David White/Stuff Kamlesh Rana is an immigration adviser and justice of the peace. He works from home and is concerned about his clients if he has to relocate.

From there, it would continue along to the Manukau centre before arriving to a new interchange at Botany, where it would then connect with the Eastern Busway.

Kamlesh Rana​ has owned his home on Puhinui​ Rd in Papatoetoe for 25 years and remodelled it four years ago.

He said his family had been “depressed” since being notified their home could someday be demolished.

“My family have been very depressed since receiving the letter. Every morning, we wake up, and we're thinking we're going to lose our house,” he said.

Supplied An artist's impression of the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit system. (File photo)

“It cost us $800,000 to rebuild this house. We did so to accommodate my two children and grandchildren.

“Three generations of family live here and we are emotionally tied to the land.”

The home boasts seven bedrooms, including a separate office for Rana’s immigration advisory business, which he has been operating from home for the past 15 years.

Rana said he was concerned he might have to relocate his clients and sell his property to Auckland Transport during a downturn in property values.

Supplied Kamlesh Rana’s home was rebuilt in 2018 to accommodate his two children and grandchildren.

“We’re still recovering from the pandemic and this would put additional financial pressure on us,” he said.

John Hansford​ has lived in his home on Puhinui Rd for 43 years.

At age 72, he said he was “too old” to start again elsewhere.

“I don't really want to be thinking about starting over at my age. All I've got is the house I'm sitting in now.”

He borrowed money as part of a reverse mortgage and did not plan on selling his house or buying again, he said.

David White/Stuff John Hansford does not want to leave his home he’s lived in for over 40 years.

“I never planned on selling. I owe money to the bank which has to be paid back before I pack up and leave,” he said.

“That reduces my buying power, because whatever is left over, won’t be enough to buy again.”

Labour MP for Manurewa Arena Williams​ said she had raised those concerns with Auckland Transport.

“I’ve heard from people who have missed the letters sent to them by the agencies, so this has all come as a surprise,” she said.

“Others have said the process hasn't been good enough.”

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said there was currently no funding to progress the project into the detailed design and construction phase.

“That means currently no properties are required to be purchased by either AT or Waka Kotahi. The purchase of the properties tends to be approximately two years out from construction, which is currently estimated in the next 10-15 years.”

The spokesperson said landowners and occupiers could remain in their properties for the foreseeable future and were invited to contact the project team to discuss their concerns.

“The [transit] system will improve travel choices and journey times for Aucklanders making travel on public transport easier and more reliable,” the spokesperson said.