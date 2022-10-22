Only 10% of buyers willing or able to buy off the plan, developer says

Riviera Group director Greg Shackel says the company has put one townhouse development on hold and will complete another before selling the homes as market conditions change.

Developers already dealing with rising construction and labour costs are facing a “flat-lining” number of buyers willing or able to purchase off the plan, Riviera Group director Greg Shackel​ says.

Only about 10% of buyers were now in the market for off-the-plan properties, or able to wait the year it often took to complete a build, he said.

The fall-off was likely to result in some developments going into hibernation or being put on hold over the next year.

“What’s going to happen, and it hasn’t really been talked about, I believe in the next 12 months you’ll see very few new developments coming to market, for multiple reasons.

“Financing is becoming more difficult, selling off the plans is also challenging now,” he said.

Buyers who might have bought off the plan were also struggling to get finance due to new responsible lending rules brought in by an update to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) in December.

“We obviously need development funding, we need pre-sales, and if we can’t get the pre-sales because interest rates are too high and people can’t afford them, it has a direct impact on our funding and developments going forward.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Riviera Group director Greg Shackel says there’s no silver bullet, but there are things that can be done to help the developer market.

Shackel runs the Riviera Group with his brother, Chris.

The company has a 17-townhouse development under way in the Wellington suburb of Karori.

Stage one sold off the plans quickly when it was released in late-January.

By the time the larger stage two was released in April, he said the market had slowed markedly.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Riviera Group director Greg Shackel (left) on site at a townhouse development in Karori.

“We pulled the whole development off the market and are waiting for the whole development to be completed.

“There's still reasonable demand for finished product.”

Shackel said Riviera Group​was in a financial position to complete stage two of the Chamberlain Rd development before selling the properties, but for other developers that were reliant on deposits to get builds under way, it was likely their projects would stall.

Riviera Group was planning another 28-townhouse development in Newlands, which has been put on hold.

Supplied Greg Shackel has been critical of Wellington Council requiring sewage and storm water tanks on developments, which cost roughly $20,000 each, and are required to slowly eke water into the city's struggling storm and wastewater systems.

Buyers wanting new builds falls from half to 10%

Becs McCallum​ is a mortgage advisor, founder of Loan Market brokerage in Auckland, and has been in the finance industry for 20 years.

She said from 2018 to the end of 2021, about 30% to 50% of all buyers were looking for new builds.

This was because of a combination of new affordable housing coming on-stream and ballots for KiwiBuild properties enticing first-home buyers, as well as favourable loan-to-value rules for those buying a new build.

There was also a prevailing opinion, created by rising property prices, that buyers could not go wrong, and homes would be worth more by the time they were built than customers were paying.

This had been especially evident with affordable housing and KiwiBuilds for first-home buyers.

“They were buying off plans for example for $650,000, and while the build was being completed a year-and-a-half later you had clients coming back and saying ‘my house is worth $830,000 now’,” McCallum said.

The attractiveness of new builds was bolstered by banks offering discounted floating home loan rates through programmes like ASB’s Back My Build and ANZ’s Blueprint My Build in late-2020 and early-2021.

Supplied Becs McCallum says banks are also factoring in escalating costs for turnkey contracts, as they become more concerned about increases in building price.

Today, the proportion willing to go for new builds had shrunk to about 10% to 15% of the buyer pool, with a shortage of materials, cost escalation, and the market downturn contributing to the drop-off.

McCallum said getting financing from banks was becoming harder for new builds, with some only willing to grant a loan approval up to 90 days before completion, where previously banks had been comfortable with approvals of up to a year.

For many buyers, this meant they could only get financing when a build was well under way, and for developers it meant there were fewer buyers whose deposits could be collected early on to kick-start a project.

Increased build costs

Increases in the cost to build a home was a key contributor to the most recent inflation figure, which showed prices had increased 7.2% this year.

Stats NZ estimates the cost of construction of a new home increased 3.3% in the September quarter, to hit an annual inflation rate of 16.8%.

Stats NZ reported the sustained price increase was because of “supply chain issues, labour costs and higher demand”.

Shackel estimated build costs had gone up 15%, with some materials increasing 25%. He said the company was largely swallowing the increases.

Supplied The Tasman Apartments development was completed by the Riviera Group in the first half of this year, and consists of 19 apartments.

“It’s certainly squeezed margins,” he said.

“It’s not that easy as saying ‘ah yeah, we’ll pass it on’, because the market does set the price of properties, so you have to be competitive with your prices.”

Some industry players warned the construction sector might be entering a bust cycle. Shackel disagreed, although he said the first half of next year would be “very interesting” and some builders might find themselves with a lack of work.

Supplied Riviera Group also completed the Cambridge Apartments opposite the Waterloo train station in Lower Hutt earlier this year.

“There’s not one silver bullet, there’s multiple things that need to change, council regulation, ease of financing for developers, ease of financing for the clients by the banks,” he said.

He said another issue that needed to be addressed was the length of delays in obtaining titles from the council for completed developments.

The lack of substitute materials available to builders should a standard material be in short supply should also be addressed by allowing more alternatives to be used, to avoid a situation similar to the Gib shortage seen earlier this year.

Riviera Group has finished three townhouse developments this year, and Shackel said they had plenty of work.