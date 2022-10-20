Average property price drop post-listing nears $42,000 on Trade Me

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

The average price drop on Trade Me property ads after they were listed hit $41,900 in September, with 9% of properties reducing their prices once they hit the market, Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd says.

Realestate.co.nz recorded a higher rate of price drops on listings, with 36% of ads on the website having had their prices reduced.

While this was high historically, it was down from June, when roughly half of properties had their asking prices reduced.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said the rate of price cuts would suggest sellers and buyers were misaligned on price expectations.

“However, the last three months of listings dropping prices are now on a downward trend.

“This suggests the expectations of both buyers and sellers are getting closer, but about a third are still misaligned."

Trade Me also recorded a glut of properties on the market in September compared to the same month last year, with the number listed jumping 67%, resulting in more properties being for sale than in any other September on record.

“With more supply, buyers have more power and sellers are having to adjust their price expectations,” Lloyd said.

“September marked the second month in a row where 9% of properties listed for sale ‘by negotiation’ and ‘asking price’ saw a price drop.”

In September the national average asking price was $896,200, according to Trade Me.

“When compared with the month prior, this marks a drop of $3000 and puts New Zealand’s average property price at its lowest since October 2021,” Lloyd said.

Realestate.co.nz was not prepared to share the average reduction dollar amount, because small price drops in multimillion-dollar properties would skew the figure.

Williams’ advice to sellers was to speak to a local expert who specialises not only in your area but also in your type of home.

“They will be able to give you a clear indication of where your property sits within the current market.”

She said Tuesday’s announcement that inflation continued to run at an elevated rate of 7.2% would have been challenging to see for all Kiwis.

"There have been suggestions that this would increase the OCR again, which will inevitably flow through to retail interest rates, and once again, will mean a significant consideration for buyers and sellers alike."