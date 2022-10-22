Golden days ending for townhouse industry as sales slow

Some say the market for townhouses is over-supplied and investors are less keen to buy, but one developer says it's just a return to normal.

Demand for townhouses has given some of the industry’s main players a champagne and private jet lifestyle.

But observers say the market is over-supplied and investors are much less keen to buy as interest rates and building costs rise and property values head down.

Regardless, multi-unit developments are still charging ahead – and one of the most successful developers in the field, Christchurch’s Matthew Horncastle of Williams Corporation, says there is still enough profit and demand to sustain the industry and for him to enjoy a few “toys”.

He reckons about half of the company’s properties are sold to investors and about 20% of all buyers are from Singapore.

READ MORE:

* Housing construction tops $2 billion in greater Christchurch

* Build-to-rent sector 'needs Government action' to scale up

* Building up, not out: New laws promise a tighter city with wider housing choice

* Townhouses take their place in the sun



“The reality is we are trading in a quieter market, but we are selling more than a house every day.”

Williams Corporation and fellow Christchurch firm Wolfbrook Residential are in the top 10 busiest home builders in the country, with Williams at second and Wolfbrook ninth.

They have many things in common, although Williams Corporation is bigger and makes more noise.

They do similar developments, and their young principals use private jets to get around the country.

SUPPLIED A before and after Williams Corporation development in Addington, Christchurch.

Countrywide, Williams is currently marketing 36 projects (one in Brisbane) while Wolfbrook is selling 19.

Most of the projects are in Auckland and Christchurch.

Horncastle, who with his friend Blair Chappell founded Williams Corporation about a decade ago, remains bullish.

He doesn’t see the underlying drivers of demand such as rising population and the mounting costs for stand-alone builds (as opposed to multi-unit developments) changing much.

SUPPLIED Williams Corporation managing directors Matthew Horncastle, left, and Blair Chappell on a private jet.

“I see no reason why the average house price won’t increase by the historical average of 8%... house prices always go up over 10 years.”

The fact his company’s sales have dropped by about a third doesn’t worry him because it’s only a return to normal, he says.

“We are selling 40 houses a month. That’s nothing to be scoffed at. Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to be selling 70 houses a month.

“We're going back to a normal market when we have been in such a buoyant market.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Multi-unit developers are moving out to the suburbs. This Wolfbrook Residential development is in Cobham St, Spreydon.

At its peak last year the company could look back over the last 12 months and chalk up sales of 800 townhouses.

Now it’s selling more like 500 (for the last year) and has 357 townhouses in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Brisbane and Tauranga on the market.

On the market means properties already built and available and those properties not yet built but sold off the plans.

Horncastle says the company has sold 80% of its houses under construction and 60% of dwellings ready to be built.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Matthew Horncastle, left, and Blair Chappell, of Williams Corporation, in 2018, when their company was selling about 200 homes a year.

Williams Corps’ success in Singapore is due to the company’s commitment to that market, says Horncastle.

Singaporeans and Australians are allowed to buy residential properties in New Zealand without Overseas Investment Office approval.

“We don’t just run an ad. We make the customer feel comfortable,” he says.

All New Zealand cities have their attractions for the Singaporean investor, but Christchurch has a “low entry price” and it’s easy to sell its growth story.

Despite his confidence in the market, the company is going through all its systems and processes, “essentially sharpening our act”, he says.

“Probably the main change is making sure we buy land at the right price, we are being more conservative.”

Does the efficiency drive mean the private jet travel, the $4 million yacht moored up north and the champagne lifestyle he flashes on his Instagram account will be reined in?

“No. It’s not that bad,” he says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Another large Williams Corporation development will be built on this Marine Parade, New Brighton, block of land.

“This year, let’s say we deliver $500,000,000 of real estate and the year after $350,000,000. We can still have a few toys and do all right.

“I think you only get one time on this earth, and you should do it how you choose. If I lose a few customers, then it is what it is. Based on my family’s medical history I’m already halfway through my life,” the 29-year-old said.

Developers need capital to keep buying land for future projects and Williams Corp has a capital fund of about $158m on which it pays investors a return of 10%. Wolfbrook has the same system.

These are the funds, which are only open to wholesale investors, that have got Williams Corp and Wolfbrook a warning letter from with the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) this week.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wolfbrook Residential have bought these three properties on Bampton Street, Dallington, for a townhouse development.

After a review the FMA found the accreditation certificates were not confirmed by financial advisers, accountants or lawyers (as is required) while in other cases the corporates soliciting the money were not ensuring the confirmed certificates related to the required grounds.

Horncastle, who says his capital fund comprises investments from 337 investors, believes the problem is a semantic one.

“We have paid out dividends of over $25m since 2019. It’s an interpretation difference, and we have updated our systems.”

He doesn’t believe vulnerable people have invested and says Williams has been always open, honest and transparent.

Funds are secured by charges over properties and guarantees from the company and the directors personally.

Another developer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says the capital funds give developers like Williams Corp and Wolfbrook “tremendous horsepower to build a lot of houses and make a lot of money”.

“It’s money on steroids building houses that are sold to a fake market.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Several properties in Domain Rd, Spreydon have nearly been cleared for a Mike Greer Developments project.

He says the market for townhouses is unsustainable, and the correction will be painful for some.

“Far too many lenders and developers have jumped on the bandwagon and the market has been saturated with developments that are not necessarily good for the city,” he says.

“Already we are being offered projects that developers want to get out of.”

Mike Blackburn, who publishes the Canterbury Construction Report, and specialises in trends in the housing market doesn’t agree the market for townhouses has been artificially stimulated by easy capital but says the market is “significantly over-supplied” and he expects some casualties, particularly among the newcomers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Williams Corporation has sold out this development on Marine Parade, New Brighton, with investors buying over 50% of the units.

He says the vast majority of townhouses under construction are being sold to investors, although data is hard to come by. To support his view he points to data from property analytics firm CoreLogic that shows in the last 12 months, 54% of all residential dwellings in Christchurch were sold to investors.

Blackburn says the percentage of townhouses sold to investors will be considerably higher and he believes Singaporeans are a substantial part of the investor market.

Because the supply of rental accommodation hasn’t increased much, it appears many of the townhouse investors do not care if their houses are not tenanted and are content with capital gain, he says.

That would explain why people driving past the developments at night did not see any lights on.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Up they go. A Boutique Living development in Cleveland St, Edgeware, Christchurch.

“The arse is not going to fall out of the market. It’s not like we are going to have 300 or 400 of these things all come onto the market as secondary sales as well as all these new developments. But certainly the market is tight and sales have slowed down. With interest rates and capital values not showing the same level of return, you put all these things together and this is not a market you should be playing around in if you are not very experienced.”

He is tracking about 18 companies with townhouse projects and expects half will be gone in 12 months time.

“They are new entrants in a saturated market with the market moving away from them both physically and economically.”

Wolfbrook and Mike Greer Homes were approached for comment but did not respond.