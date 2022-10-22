Christchurch City Council's $10.8m rent bill well above market rate thanks to 15-year-old deal

The council has been in the Te Hononga Civic Building in Hereford St since 2010.

The Christchurch City Council is paying more than the market rent for its central city offices – and talks to reduce it, which could save ratepayers more than $1 million a year, are under way.

The annual rent for the seven-storey Te Hononga Civic Building in Hereford St is $10.8m.

The building is owned jointly by the council and Ngāi Tahu Property, meaning half of the rent essentially goes back to the council, which is used to pay back the debt for developing the building.

Ngāi Tahu Property manages the lease on behalf of the joint venture.

The council said it rents 20,300m2 of space in the building, equivalent to about $532 per m2.

But the average rent for prime CBD office space in Christchurch is $360 per m2 , according to real estate firm JLL.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch City Council rents 19,300m2 of space in the building at a cost of $10.8 million.

Their head of research, Gavin Read, said the city’s prime CBD rents were currently topping out “around that $380, maybe $390, range”.

Prime CBD space refers to newly-built or recently refurbished buildings situated in ideal locations.

Pricing the rent between $380 to $390 a m2 would see it reduce to between $7.3m and $7.5m.

In mid-2021, council staff budgeted to save $1.25m if they could renegotiate the building’s rent, according to a document obtained by Stuff.

STUFF More than 40 buildings were opened for the public to explore as part of Open Christchurch 2022.

Councillor James Gough, who chairs the building’s joint venture board, said preliminary discussions had been held with Ngāi Tahu about aligning the rent with the market, “to ensure that all parties are happy”.

“We’re at a point where the rent is too high and that’s not working for us.”

Gough said the council had a good relationship with Ngāi Tahu and initial signs from the discussions were positive.

He described the renegotiation as “distinctly achievable” because “you don’t have a happy landlord if you don’t have a happy tenant”.

“This is a work in progress and this is something that we’ll be picking up very early on [this council term].”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch city councillor James Gough believes the rent reduction is “distinctly achievable”.

Ngāi Tahu Property declined to comment.

Gough, who has a background in property, said the rent had gone above the market rate because the original long-term lease contained a hard rachet clause.

“That means it’s quite literally just like a rachet that you turn ... [the rent] clicks up every year, irrespective of market rates.”

The council has a separate entity for dealing with the civic building. That entity, Civic Building Ltd, has three board members: Gough, mayor Phil Mauger and councillor Sam MacDonald.

Peter Meecham/stuff The civic building was discussed when Phil Mauger (pictured) met council boss Dawn Baxendale in August. He was joined at the meeting by councillors James Gough and Sam MacDonald.

The trio made council boss Dawn Baxendale aware of the rent issue when they met her for a pre-election meeting in August.

MacDonald’s meeting notes listed “Civic Building Ltd” as one of their 10 themes or issues that they wanted the council’s executive leadership team to be aware of.

The council’s head of property and city growth, Bruce Rendall, acknowledged the rent discussions were under way.

He said the council considered an opportunity “to reduce the council’s accommodation costs, including rent” during development of the council’s long-term plan in 2021.

“Whilst the council has initiated discussions with its landlord on these matters, these commercial discussions need to consider our current lease agreement and our ongoing needs including the impact, if any, from the future Government reforms.”

The council moved into the building, a former post office, in 2010 after it was extensively redeveloped.

In 2010, Stuff reported the rent was $8.2m.

Signing the deal to refurbish the building for the council was the last action by former mayor Garry Moore’s council in 2007.

On Friday, Moore said he was not involved in the building’s lease deal.