How much will your house price fall?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

At the start of the year, ANZ broke ranks by predicting house prices could fall 7% over the year – a forecast met with scepticism from many economists and market commentators.

Then in March, ANZ upped the predicted fall in prices to 10%, which grew to 12%, then 15% in June, and finally 18% in late-October, which equated to a drop of almost 27% when adjusted for inflation.

Slowly but surely other banks and forecasters have adjusted their own predictions to match, and even the most bullish acknowledged the downturn would be significant.

To date, national house prices have fallen between 12% and 8%, depending on the analysis, and investment banking firm Jarden forecasts price falls will keep accelerating until March.

Predicting exactly how far prices will fall, and what the average home will cost when the bottom of the market is found, is tricky.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall suggested a starting point was to consider what would have happened in a normal market – that is a market that had not been artificially bolstered by the Covid-triggered rock bottom interest rates, relaxation of rules dictating how much investors could borrow, or the FOMO (fear of missing out) that characterised 2020 and 2021.

In its November 2019 Monetary Policy Statement, the Reserve Bank predicted a continued gradual rise in prices that would result in the median price sitting just over $745,000 by the end of 2021.

Spurred on by measures intended to protect house prices, the median price instead jumped to just over $1m by the end of December, according to CoreLogic, over $250,000 higher than forecast.

Prices kept climbing until March when the median price hit $1.04m.

That is where the gold rush ended for homeowners and investors, and the downturn seem to be gathering pace, with CoreLogic recording price to have fallen 4.5% in the three months to the end of October – a larger drop than any seen during the global financial crisis .

Coming from such a high base however, the median house price is still sitting well above the RB forecast, at $964,202.

CoreLogic recently announced the last year of capital gains had been wiped out nationwide, and revised up its estimate for how far prices would fall to 18%, matching ANZ’s prediction.

That would bring the median price down to $855,000, which Goodall said was expected to happen by mid-2023.

Although that would be a quarter of a million less than the mean price at the market peak during the pandemic, it is still about $127,000 higher than the median price in March 2020 - just before the price escalations triggered by Covid-19 monetary policy.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Property investors who require mortgages to purchase are the least active they have been in 20 years, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

“The average value, in Feb 2020, prior to the pandemic hitting our shores, was $723,000. To get back to that value would necessitate a 31% fall. Not something anyone is forecasting, yet,” Goodall said.

Goodall had his eye on factors that could force prices even lower, and the biggest was inflation.

In mid-October inflation figures showed prices had increased 7.2% over the year, surprising many that thought price escalation would have slowed.

“If it proves to be even more stubborn than it’s proved so far, then we are likely to see further increases to the official cash rate, which could mean more pain to the market, a more prolonged downturn, and that it becomes a deeper trough than we are otherwise expecting.”

It could have a knock-on effect to GDP and employment rates, which could snowball into larger falls.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF ANZ senior economist Miles Workman explains how the housing market went from FOMO (the fear of missing out) to INPT (I'm not paying that).

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the bank’s current forecast had the pandemic’s negative impact on affordability completely unwinding, because wages were rising, and prices were falling, making it easier to buy a home.

“But if you recall, before the pandemic, there was already calls for the Government to do more, because housing affordability in New Zealand was dire,” he said.

“What I’m doing here, is I’m ignoring the post-pandemic peak because that was just a nutty part of the market, too much stimulus, too much FOMO entering the market, but from a long-run trend perspective I think there is potentially just a bit more house price unwinding to come.”

Workman said if inflation and the labour market remained tight, the Reserve Bank may have to keep hiking beyond the 5% forecast, which would create more downward pressure on house prices.