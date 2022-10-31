House prices fall: What happens now for building companies?

Some say the market for townhouses is over-supplied and investors are less keen to buy, but one developer says it's just a return to normal.

Buyer demand for new builds is down on last year, and times are tougher for the industry, but the outlook is not as grim as some claim, home building companies say.

Developers are currently facing a multitude of issues, including rising construction costs, a shortage of labour, supply shortages and delays, and tighter access to finance.

Only about 10% of buyers were now in the market for off-the-plan properties, one developer estimated recently. House sales generally had fallen from last year, with the Real Estate Institute putting the annual drop at 10.9% nationwide in September.

This situation was contributing to some developments being put on hold, or being wound up.

At the same time, the construction industry had the highest number of insolvencies between July and September, up 50% to 107, according to the latest BWA Insolvency report.

But this week, Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said spring was drawing buyers back to the market after a softer period, and the company’s inquiry levels and visitation rates were looking good.

Signature Homes chief executive Paul Bull said his company’s unit sales were down by 24% on this time last year, and the value of sales was down 18%.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff There has been a spring pick-up in inquiries about new build homes.

That meant business was running at about 75% of what it was in 2021, so he was not unhappy, but he said he was not “jumping for joy” either.

There was an average level of buyer inquiry compared to last year, but there had been some spring pick-up in inquiries, and, hopefully, that would continue as good weather motivated buyers, he said.

“A lot of metrics point to continued demand for new homes, with migration set to pick up and a host of migrants who have recently got residency wanting to buy their own homes.”

For buyers, much depended on access to finance, and he was concerned that if interest rates rose too much further there would be a big impact on demand.

“At the coalface of the industry, we are seeing inflationary pressures starting to ease a bit,” he said.

“But the insolvency figures aren’t surprising, and I would expect to see more of that as some developers will have been caught out by pricing pressures.”

Stonewood Homes director John Chow said people had been waiting to see what happened with interest rates and costs, and that had left many in a holding pattern around building a new home.

Securing finance was also an issue for many, but with the market stabilising his company was getting more inquiries, he said.

“We are still feeling the shift in the market, and sales rates vary from region to region,” Chow said.

“Those that had the biggest gain in prices are seeing the greatest change, apart from the Queenstown Lakes region. In other regions, such as the West Coast, the drop is comparatively minor.”

Supplied Stonewood Homes director John Chow says many people have been waiting to see what happens with interest rates and costs.

Rising interest rates were a concern to some buyers, but the costs to build were not going to go backwards, he said.

“If someone really wants to build, there is no time like the present, although some may need to readjust their expectations and go for a smaller home.

“Costs have stabilised somewhat now, and much of the product backlog has been addressed. It’s just that ordering early and project management remain a vital step in the build process.”

The market would be quieter over the holiday season, as it always was, he said. But he expected buyer inquiries to be back at pre-Covid boom levels by early next year.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Williams Corporation multi-unit townhouse development in Christchurch.

Williams Corporation managing director Matthew Horncastle said the market was picking up a bit, as it normally did in spring, but there was a noticeable improvement in the way people were talking about property.

“It may be that people feel the market has hit the bottom, and will stabilise from here. People are far less gloomy than they were mid-winter, and want to transact more than, and we are getting more inquiries.”

His company was one of the country’s biggest builders, and was currently marketing 36 projects. While sales were down by about one third from 800 last year, he said the market was returning to more normal levels.

“Interest rates, and tighter access to finance, were making it hard for buyers. They are hurdles to overcome, and they do constrict demand.

“But people still want to buy their own homes, and many are finding ways to make that happen.”

This year’s market was a very different one to that of last year when they were selling an apartment a day, Ockham Residential head of sales Kate Duncan said.

But they knew the “incredible” demand would not last and had planned for the slowdown, although it was still dramatic when it happened, she said.

“The usual post summer holiday pick-up never came, and winter was very quiet, but we have had a surge in inquiries in the last month.

“We have just launched a new development, and had four apartments under contract after the first weekend.”

Supplied Manaaki Apartments in Onehunga is one of Ockham Residential’s current projects.

Three of the company’s five developments set for completion next year were fully sold, and the other two were well on the way, she said.

“Rising costs are a challenge for developers, there’s still lots of uncertainty out there, and it’s tough for first-home buyers.

“But downsizers, who make up a decent proportion of apartment buyers, typically come in with a lot of capital and remain largely unaffected.”

While the company had benefited from last year’s “crazily frothy” market, they were not unhappy that a saner, more measured market was coming into play, Duncan said.

“There will be a retreat to quality. Buyers who were panicking last year, and afflicted with FOMO, will now take their time, do their research and make a considered decision.”