The properties that have sat on the market for longest

The average days a property sat on the market rose to 67 in September – 25 days longer than the same month last year, according to Trade Me.

All the main centres have seen sales times stretch out, but there are some standout properties which have languished for longer still.

As well as experiencing the largest house price falls during the downturn, Wellington has also seen the average days to sell stretch out further than other large cities.

Between September 2021 and September 2022 the average days on the market doubled, from 36 to 72.

One property that has been on the market far longer than that is a four-bedroom two-bathroom property on Saddleback Grove in Karori.

It has an asking price of $949,000 – $71,000 below the rateable value (RV), but has sat unsoldsince late-January.

“We are well under the RV, but that is the line in the sand that the sellers have drawn,” listing agent Brendon Lum said.

Supplied This property in Karori sits on 99 square metres of land.

The seller had received offers in the high-$800,000 range, but these had been refused, and Lum said the sellers were in no rush.

“It has been tenanted as well, so access hasn’t been quite as easy as a lot of my other listings,” he said.

Lum said potential buyers were not intentionally low-balling on the 2008-built property, but stricter lending rules under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) had limited how much they could spend.

Lum said nine out of 10 offers today were conditional on a valuation, which added time and complexity to sales.

Supplied The buyers of this Karori property will also have access to a play area and tennis court.

Another Wellington property that had sat on the market since January is a Tawa three-bedroom – despite it being priced $71,000 below RV.

Currently asking $749,000, the 1940s weatherboard home is advertised as “Calling all Tradies, DIYs and Investors!”, with the advert noting work is needed on the exterior.

The listing agents said the property backed on to the Transmission Gully motorway, meaning it did not suit every buyer.

“It is also in the first-home buyer bracket which is being affected by financial pressures,” they said.

Supplied This property in Tawa needs new weatherboards and a fresh lick of paint.

The agent said the sellers were wanting to relocate overseas, and needed their property to achieve a certain amount to allow their move to happen.

Auckland properties are also taking longer to sell, with the average time on the market sitting at 71 days in September, up from 51 last year.

A Stanmore Bay property was listed during the peak of the market last November and still has not sold.

The owner said there had been offers, and they had been accepted, but deals had fallen through because he had not found new homes to move into.

Supplied This property in Stanmore Bay has a detached garage with five off-street parking spaces.

Supplied The Stanmore Bay property was listed just as the market hit red-hot.

The three-bedroom property is listed at $940,000 – well above the $660,000 RV listed on Trade Me.

The owner said he had recently had one offer at the asking price.

Another property that had remained unsold since March was a one-bedroom, 38m² apartment in the heart of Auckland.

The owner said she was in no hurry to sell and would like to receive the asking price of $485,000.

She believed the market would soon recover, and was encouraged by Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown’s plans and the end of Covid restrictions.

Supplied This apartment on Queen St hasn't sold since it was listed in January.

Christchurch had held up relatively well as prices fell nationwide, but sellers had not escaped the market slowdown, with average sale times increasing from 37 days to 50 year-on-year in September.

A freehold townhouse in Riccarton had been on the market since January 25, and the sellers were asking for $879,000. The property’s RV is $580,000, according to Trade Me.

The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

Listing agent Benny Jiang said the property had failed to sell because it was a bit overpriced.

Supplied This modern Riccarton townhouse is waiting for a buyer.

Supplied The townhouse is in-zone for both Christchurch Boys and Girls High.

“The owner’s expectations are still sitting on the market where we were last year,” he said.

“We had a few offers, and they’re all sitting around $800,000 or high $700,000, but they are not desperate to sell, so they just want to get the right buyer to pay that price.”

He said at this stage most vendors were being more realistic and were willing to lower their prices.

A little further out was a bungalow in New Brighton, close to the beach, which has been listed since March.

The listing agent is currently calling for offers over $515,000.

Supplied The New Brighton property is close to the beach.

Supplied This New Brighton property has recently had a complete makeover.

Harcourts business development manager Aaron Davis, who was previously Harcourt’s national auctioneer manager, said increased sale times were down to one thing – sellers not being willing to acknowledge the new lower going-rate for properties.

He said a seller had to decide what was more important: making the maximum return on their property, or moving on with their lives.

If they preferred the former, they should wait for the market to improve, and if they wanted the latter, they should meet buyer expectations and sell.