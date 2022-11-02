How being a 'murder home' affects selling price

Aaron Davis, who was previously Harcourt’s national auctioneer manager, has seen all sorts during the 8000 auctions he has conducted.

When realtor Frank Hsu​ took a property in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn to the market earlier this year, he had no idea the address was once the scene of a murder.

Back in 1988, Janine Law​ was found dead at the property.

At first her death was deemed an asthma attack, but the cold case was reopened, and seven years later James Tamata​ admitting to her rape and murder.

A different property sat on the site back then. Property records show a fire in 2000 damaged the original building, and in 2003 a new two-storey dwelling was built to replace the damaged home.

READ MORE:

* A child's death, a controversial police interviewing technique and a family's nearly 40-year wait for the 'the truth'

* 'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing

* A real estate insider's guide to selling your home



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff This Grey Lynn property sits on the site of a home where James Tamata broke in through a window that had been left open to release paint fumes, and murdered the occupant.

“I had no idea about what had happened,” Hsu said.

Hsu said the owners had lived at the property for a decade, and never mentioned either its history, or feeling uncomfortable in the home.

The property was listed around March, he said, but was withdrawn from the market mid-year after offers consistently came in $800,000 to $1m under the $3m to $3.2m asking price.

“The vendor was looking at the CV, which was about $3.05m, but the buyer looked at the realistic price because the market is going to down at the moment,” he said.

Hsu said none of the potential buyers referenced the address' history, and no one involved knew about it.

While it was not something that crossed Hsu's radar, notoriety can sometimes make a property harder to sell – but not always for long.

Other infamous sites are better known, including 65 Every St in Anderson's Bay, where the Bain family were found murdered in June 1994.

The property sold on August 7, 2019 for $852,000. But the house on the site is not the original – it was built in 1996 after the original home was destroyed by fire.

Chris Sullivan/Stuff The home on the site today was built in 1996, after a fire destroyed the original house.

The Larnoch Rd property, where police believe Deane Fuller-Sands and Leah Stephens were murdered in 1989, meanwhile sold in October 2015 for $575,000.

An Auckland property on the market at present has more recent headlines to contend with.

The Mt Eden villa, at 3 Marlborough St, where a body was found in concrete during renovations is set to go to auction this month.

“It won’t be for everyone, but it’s a great opportunity. You can’t beat the location,” agent Louise De Martin of Sotheby’s International said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The house at 115 Bassett Road, in Remuera, Auckland, as it looked 50 years after the bodies of two men were found inside.

Murder homes ‘not uncommon’

Harcourt’s former national auctioneer manager, Aaron Davis, has sold his fair share of murder homes.

“Unfortunately it’s a reality in New Zealand, we’ve had homes that people have died in, where people have been murdered,” he said.

People dealt with the situation in different ways, sometimes the home was bowled, and sometimes someone was brought in to deal with the “bad karma”.

One of Davis’ biggest lessons in real estate was that when a potential buyer viewed a property, they were looking for things that were wrong with it – whether that was a gruesome history or a draft blowing through.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auctioneer Aaron Davis says possible buyers are always looking for issues with properties, and its history is a big focus.

Another lesson was that buyers would put up with just about anything – provided the price was right.

“They might say: ‘I won’t look because someone died in the house – oh okay, but it’s a really good price? Oh yeah, no, I don’t care about that any more’.”

Davis said under Real Estate Authority rules, a realtor had to tell potential buyers if a home was notorious.

“If anything directly or indirectly would affect someone’s decision whether to buy a property, you have to disclose,” Davis said.

Prices fall – but not for long

DiedInHouse.com is a website that tells users if someone had dead at a particular address in the United States, and its data suggests “murder houses” sell for 15% less than comparable houses in the same postcode.

Closer to home, research from the University of Technology Sydney found prices fell by 3.9% for real estate located within 300 metres of a murder scene, in the year after the crime.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Annick Larkin inside the room at 115 Bassett Road, Auckland, where in 1963 Frederick Walker, 38, and Kevin Speight, 26, were shot dead.

But the stigma didn’t last long and any reductions disappeared after a couple of years.

In Auckland, 115 Bassett Rd, once the scene of the infamous 1963 Bassett Rd machine-gun murders, sold in 2009 for $1.08m.

Soon after moving in, the new owners said they were untroubled by the property’s past.

A client’s culture often decided whether they bought a house.

Davis said many Chinese buyers would avoid any property where the number 4 was prominent in the address.

The number four is considered unlucky because it sounds a lot like the word for “death”, and in China buildings are sometimes constructed without a fourth floor being labelled.

“They wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole, so if you’re trying to sell a house that’s 444 XYZ Street, that comes back to the culture thing,” Davis said.

It was the same for murder homes.

“See, I wouldn’t worry about a death in a house, but some of our Pacific Island and Māori customers would.”