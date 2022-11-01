Shift away from standalone houses: Three-quarters of Auckland consents for multi-unit homes

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

Building consents for multi-unit homes have soared, and that is driving issuance levels that “continue to defy gravity”, an economist says.

There were 50,732 homes consented in the year ended September 2022, up 7% on the same time last year, Stats NZ latest figures show.

Of those, 4600 consents were issued in September, the highest number since March. In seasonally adjusted terms, that was an increase of 3.8% in September 2022, after a fall of 1.6% in August.

That left annual consents at near record levels, although they were down on the high of 51,015 recorded in March.

But multi-unit homes, which included townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats, accounted for 55% of consents in the year to September.

That was up from 46% over the same period last year, Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said

“Multi-unit homes have kept home consents at high levels, despite an 11% drop in the number of stand-alone houses.”

In Auckland 16,763 of the consents issued in the latest year were for multi-unit homes, which meant they accounted for three-quarters of the region’s record 21,985 consents, he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Consents for standalone homes are declining.

Consents also hit record levels in Canterbury at 8718, while they were high in Waikato and Wellington, up 3.0% to 4915 and 10% to 3819 respectively.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the latest figures were stronger than expected and continued to defy gravity.

There was still a strong pipeline of new projects coming to market, and that was due to the large number of medium-density developments being consented, he said.

“The number of apartment and townhouses being consented is up a massive 30% over the past 12 months. That has more than offset the decline in consents for stand-alone homes over the past year.”

Consents were particularly strong in Auckland, where population density and housing affordability remained ongoing challenges, he said.

“Over the past few years the region’s population has gone backwards at the same time as home building has boomed, and that has eliminated most of the under building of homes that we saw last decade.

“Even so, the region still has far fewer homes per-head of population than in other parts of the country.”

Headwinds for the construction sector were increasing, and tougher financial conditions were likely to lead to consents trending down, Ranchhod said.

SUPPLIED Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod expects tougher financial conditions to lead to consents trending down.

“But with so many projects already in the pipeline, we expect the slowdown in actual construction will be gradual, with construction activity to remain firm into the new year.”

Infometrics economist Joel Glynn said the figures showed the popularity of standalone houses was continuing to decline.

In contrast, there was a large number of apartments consented, with 585 in Auckland, and a national total of 778 for the month. That was the highest monthly total for apartment consents since March 2005, he said.

“The shift away from consents for standalone houses has accelerated in 2022, contributing to our expectation that annual standalone consents will decline swiftly until early 2024.

“Rapidly rising interest rates are lifting mortgage servicing costs, which is limiting the affordability of standalone houses.”

But the growing popularity of attached dwellings could also be due to greater demand for intensification in urban centres, and decreases in the average household size, Glynn said.

He expected residential consent numbers to begin declining in the next three to six months as the housing market correction began to filter through to consenting activity.

“We anticipate consents will ease until early 2024, where they will stabilise at a new lower level of around 30,000 per annum.”