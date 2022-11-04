New construction leaders group to tackle industry problems

Commercial construction companies are feeling the impact of rising labour and product costs.

Escalating costs are hitting all commercial construction companies, and that is impacting on the sector’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure, a new industry group says.

One hundred percent of those surveyed by the Vertical Construction Leaders Group, which was launched this week, said they were experiencing cost increases for both labour and products.

Of those, nearly 60% estimated labour cost increases were 11% to 20%, while about 30% put the increases in the 1% to 10% range.

Average material costs were estimated to be up 11% to 20% by over 40% of respondents, and about 35% said they were up by 21% to 30%.

Nearly all respondents were experiencing on-site delays, and 37% reported delays of over six weeks. Product availability and shipping and distribution delays were exacerbating this issue.

At the same time, 53% of commercial builders reported it was more difficult to get staff than it was a year ago.

Master Builders chief executive David Kelly, who is the group’s lead, said the skills shortage was not a new issue for the sector, but as it continued it was having a big impact on the cost of labour.

“While apprentice numbers are up, it is the more experienced workers that are currently lacking, and companies are finding it more difficult to bring in skills from overseas.

“As a result, professional management costs continue to rise, with over 50% of respondents reporting they are up 11% to 20%.”

The survey results illustrated the scale of the issues facing the sector, which was responsible for delivering critical social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and workplaces, he said.

“While the challenges are aligned with those facing residential construction, they are more complicated in the commercial space due to its scale and complexity.”

Across the sector projects ranged from smaller, short-term projects to big, long-term projects, but larger projects made up the biggest proportion, the survey showed.

Supplied Vertical Construction Leaders Group lead David Kelly says the challenges facing commercial construction are complex.

It found 42% of respondents were working on projects that cost over $100m and had a time-frame of at least two years.

Kelly said most of those projects required teams made up of more than 30 sub-trades, and that over three quarters of respondents managed over 10 projects at any one time.

“It means the challenges facing the sector are more complex, and the magnitude of cost escalation and delays are more acute, than for residential construction. It also makes for greater risks for contractors and clients.”

The new group, which was made up of representatives from 72 of the country’s biggest construction companies, would unite the sector to address issues that impacted on productivity and delivery, he said.

“To do that, and to get good results, we need to change the way we go about things, and strong leadership on key challenges, such as procurement, is necessary.”

It was also an opportunity to better support the work of the Construction Sector Accord, and other key agencies, such as the Property Council and the Infrastructure Commission, he said.

“We want to work more effectively with government at the outset of projects, so that the procurement process allows higher quality assessments of risk to produce better outcomes for taxpayers.”

Stats NZ’s latest figures showed the annual value of non-residential building work consented over the year to September was $9.4 billion, up 19% from the same time last year.

There was strong growth in the value of consents for industrial, healthcare, and education buildings, according to MBIE’s latest building and construction sector report.

It also said the value of infrastructure projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline increased to $72.6b in the June quarter, up 5% from the March quarter.