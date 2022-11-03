Watch: Timelapse of Wellington's newest waterfront building going up

Timelapse video has been released of the construction of Wellington’s newest waterfront building.

The 3800-square-metre Bell Gully building, built by Willis Bond, on the waterfront just south of the railway station was officially opened on Thursday by Wellington Central MP and deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

“Delivering a brand new, fully leased building post-pandemic is a testament to the strong demand for the right workspace in the right place,” Willis Bond development managing director David McGuinness said.

The base-isolated Athfield Architect-designed building will be used by law firm Bell Gully, co-working provider Servcorp, real estate firm JLL and The Eye Institute.

Supplied/Stuff The new Bell Gully building that just opened on the Wellington waterfront.

The building was opened within weeks of its planned completion date despite Covid-19 challenges and was fully leased, a Willis Bond statement said.