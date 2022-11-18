Working to live: The office is here to stay, but it will feel more like a hotel

The office is not dead, but it is adapting to the new, hybrid work environment.

The office is not dead, but it is adapting to the new, hybrid work environment.

Simon Betteridge runs a large, Brisbane-based property development company, but he does so from a shared office space in Upper Hutt.

While he grew up in Upper Hutt, he had been living in Australia for many years before he moved his young family back to New Zealand in the wake of Covid.

But one of the reasons he could make the move, and continue to run his company from an office, was the pandemic prompted change in attitude towards hybrid work models.

It was important to him to have a clear delineation between work and home. “And the only way I could keep to it was by leaving home to walk through a door that was an office.”

A new shared workspace, The Settlement, allowed him to do that, and set up a small satellite office with three staff.

“It offered the physical setup of an office that would have been difficult and not cost-effective to set up ourselves, but also provided the energy of an office that wouldn't be there if we had a little 30-square-metre space downtown, or were sitting in a shed outside the home.”

Betteridge travelled to Australia regularly, and the shared workspace meant he did not have to leave his team on their own without the energy that came with an office when he was away, he said.

“The arrangement raised a few eyebrows here and overseas initially, but it works and allows me to operate more professionally and efficiently than if I was working from home.”

Shared workspaces were around prior to Covid, but changed attitudes towards flexible work models mean their use has increased, and they have become an established part of the office property mix.

They also reflect the changing nature of the traditional office space.

Gavin Read, who is head of research at commercial real estate firm JLL, said that contrary to popular belief, the office was here to stay, but it was not going to go back to what it was pre-pandemic.

In the old days, an office building’s foyer would just have a lift, and when exiting the lift it would be straight into rows of desks, or lots of cubbyhole offices, and not much else, he said.

“When we look at what the new office space looks like now, the buzz phrase is that the office is becoming the new hotel.

“A building has to be inviting from the start, so there might be green areas for lunch, and often a cafe. In the office itself, the environment has to suit the business, but a mix of spaces that enable collaboration and connection is important.”

Businesses needed to understand what flexible, hybrid workplaces meant for them from an HR perspective, and provide spaces that attracted employees back to the office, he said.

“People have become comfortable working from home, but the pandemic has also taught us that people benefit from working together. It is just in the human DNA, we need to socialise, and collaborate.

Supplied/Supplied JLL head of research Gavin Read says there is a ‘flight to quality’ among office tenants.

“Flexible work arrangements will remain important, but being in the office, at least some of the time, improves productivity, and is particularly good for younger employees, who need training and mentorship.”

Securing the right office space had become an important part of corporate strategy, and that had led to a pronounced “flight to quality” among tenants, Read said.

It meant, for example, that vacancies in prime office buildings in the Auckland CBD decreased to 9.8% by September, from 13.3% earlier in the year, JLL’s latest vertical vacancy report showed. The tighter rate represented an uptake of an additional 14,760m² of space.

The trend was similar in Wellington and Christchurch, where prime office vacancies decreased to 2.58% and 4.0%, from 4.16% and 4.6%, respectively.

Colliers associate director of research Ian Little said there was high demand for prime offices as businesses adapted to the post-Covid environment, and this was leading to a growing divergence between prime and secondary space.

Tenants not only wanted quality office space, but properties in attractive locations too, he said.

In Auckland’s CBD there was a preference for being near the waterfront and near the newer hospitality precincts, while in the suburbs it was offices in areas rich in amenities and close to transport hubs that were in demand.

But demand for secondary grade office space was limited, and vacancies were higher, Little said.

“It means that while prime offices in the Auckland CBD have a vacancy rate of around 8%, secondary offices have a vacancy rate of 16%. That example highlights the divergence between property types.

Steven Walton/Stuff There is high demand for prime office space in Auckland’s CBD.

“Offices now need to ‘earn the commute’ because it has to be worth it for people to go into the office. That will impact more on lower-quality property in future, although some of that stock will be removed from the pool for upgrading or conversion.”

The divergence in demand for prime and secondary space impacted on the rent prospects for the different grades of office property, he said.

“Some upward movement in rents is likely in prime grade buildings in premium locations, especially as developers of new buildings need decent rents to make their numbers work.

“But with secondary grade buildings in less popular locations rents are not going to do much, and any growth will be muted.”

Little said there was a lot going on in the office property sector as workplaces changed, but the slowing economy would also have an impact over the next few years.