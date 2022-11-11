'Queen of property' says remaining four businesses are solid

The dispute between Propellor​ Property founder Nikki Connors and Opes Partners​ managing partner Andrew Nicol occurs in a market where prices and sales are falling, and there are more people competing to sell every property.

Following the liquidation of two of her businesses, self-titled queen of property Nikki Connors says her remaining four businesses are solid, despite Inland Revenue previously making applications to put two into liquidation.

Nikki Connors said Propellor Property Services ​and Metropolis Design were put into liquidation by the Inland Revenue Department (IR) due to unmet tax obligations, following the impacts of Covid-19.

The two companies are owned by Connors and her son, Nicholas Graham.

“Previously, both businesses had traded profitably for the four to five years since they were established. The IRD is the main unpaid creditor,” Connors said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nikki Connors says her other businesses are sound.

“It’s extremely disappointing to have to liquidate these businesses, but we will work hard to meet our obligations, as always.”

She said there were “no other material tax or debt issues” with other businesses in the Propellor/Metropolis PropertyGroup.

Other businesses in the group included Propellor Property Investments, Metropolis Property Management, Metropolis Real Estate Limited, and the Private Property Club.

Two of the companies, Propellor Property Investments and Metropolis Property Management, had received applications from the IR commissioner, with the cases scheduled to be heard at the High Court at Christchurch on September 15 and June 23.

Connors said these hearings did not go ahead as the debt to IR was paid in full before the hearing dates.

Inland Revenue said it could not comment on individual tax matters.

“The group supported each other over the last three years of difficult trading so it was always a timing issue as the group has assets that could have taken care of all debt,” Connors said.

“We simply did not get the short extension we needed for these last two companies.”

She said given this, it was “surprising and disappointing” not to have been able to conclude that negotiation and meet the debt without the need to liquidate.

Propellor Property Investments, the most high profile of the businesses, handled the financial transactions of properties purchased by clients, and acted as an advisory that found and completed the due diligence on properties.

Connors said Propellor had helped investors through the global financial crisis, two earthquakes and Covid-19.

“Like many established businesses in these times we have had to regroup and consolidate and concentrate on our core business,” she said.

“We are just lucky that we have investment properties ourselves that give us liquidity when we need it.”

Connors said the property market had slowed due to the difficulty in getting finance from banks by both homeowners and developers, increased interest rates and the huge leap in property values.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Propellor Property is one of six companies in the Propellor/Metropolis Property Group owned by Nikki Connors and her son.

“These factors has obviously affected all companies in this sector whether property investment companies, real estate agents, mortgage brokers or developers. There are a lot of companies out there hurting.”

“But once inflation is under control interest rates will go down. Property prices won’t.”

Elizabeth Helen Keene and Luke Norman, of KPMG, were appointed as liquidators of Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design by the High Court of New Zealand at Christchurch on November 2​, according to the Government Gazette.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nikki Connors expects the liquidations of two of her companies to be wrapped up within six months.

A spokesperson for KPMG said liquidators were in the early stages of their investigation.

“Our first reports will be uploaded to the Companies Office on or before December 7, 2022. We have no further comment to make at this stage.”

The two liquidated businesses were Metropolis Design, which held stock for furniture packages for property developments, and Propellor Property Services, which provided administration and support services to the wider group.

Connors said she was working closely with KPMG to ensure assets and stock were liquidated in support of paying creditors.

“The parties expect the matter to be resolved within the next six months,” she said.

Graham was the sole director of Propellor Property Services ​and Metropolis Design. He and his mother are both directors of Propellor Property Investments.