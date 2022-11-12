Worried about rental cash flow? Look into adding cabins, young investor says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

Property investor Riyaan Mohamed​ has a tip for any landlords who are worried about their cash flow as interest rates rise - look at adding cabins or tiny homes to the property.

With cabins usually costing about $25,000 and adding up to $120 a week in rent, he said it could be an affordable method of marking rentals more strongly cash flow positive.

The tip may be useful to other investors who are looking at rising costs from interest rates, and higher tax bills as they lose their ability to deduct mortgage interest from rental earnings for tax purposes.

Mohamed will be settling on a three-bedroom home in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui in January​, and plans to do exactly that.

Supplied Riyaan Mohamed will settle a home in January, and plans to add two cabins, taking the expected rent from $500 per week to $1200.

He said with a renovation that would turn one of the rooms into a fourth bedroom, and a cabin added in the front and back garden, he expected the weekly rent to go from its current $500 to about $1200.

The cabin in the front garden would likely be a self-contained two-bedroom, which would have a kitchen and bathroom.

He expects the renovation to cost $50,000, and additional cabins to cost about $110,000.

Mohamed said he had developed two other properties in a similar way, and although the cabins were moveable, the buyers had opted to pay extra and keep them.

“The person is buying the added cash flow,” he said.

The 28-year-old​ bought his first home about five years ago​, and said he now had 10 properties, including three empty plots in Canterbury and Ashburton which he intended to turn into multi-income properties after completing the purchases next year.

He says there are a growing number of outfits supplying ready-built cabins, including Titanic Homes, Genius Homes, and a number of tiny home builders.

He said all cabins were build to the Healthy Homes Standards, and they often offered an additional service of getting the cabins consented by councils, which could be easier, as they knew the process.

“As long as setbacks are there from boundaries and stuff like that, it’s far easier.”

Supplied Riyaan Mohamed plans to place two cabins on this property in Papanui in Christchurch, which should increase its rental income.

Mohamed said a self-contained cabin, which had two bedrooms, a bathroom, and kitchen, usually cost in the region of $90,000.

He said cabins and tiny houses were an additional way to increase rental supply during the current crisis, and also helped fill a requirement for homes that could house larger families.

“The difficulty is there’s not a lot of big homes any more for larger families, so it’s also adding to that.”

Having extra cabins could also be good for families with teenagers.

“A lot of the time these cabins can be a lot more private,” he said.