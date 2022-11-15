Top of the south property markets bucks national trends

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

As house prices fall across the motu, sales in the top of the south are bucking the trends as the region enjoys a level of insulation from the shifting market.

The latest market report from the Real Estate Institute (REINZ), released on Tuesday, reported a 1.9% increase in the national median price in October compared to September, but a 7.5% decrease year-on-year.

But Marlborough went the other way, recording a new record high median price of $781,000, up 20.7% on the same month last year.

Nelson also bucked the trend, with the median price rising 3.3% annually to $775,000. The city also recorded the biggest jump in stock for the country, up 184.2%.

READ MORE:

* House price fall 'biggest since REINZ records began'

* House prices expected to drop another 10% by end of 2024, Westpac says

* Motel owners at the coal face of the housing shortage

* Number of homes for sale up 75% annually



SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF House prices in Marlborough hit a record high in October.

But, while prices rose in Marlborough and Nelson, the scene in Tasman was not so rosy, with a fall in prices of 8.9% to $820,000, and the lowest sales count in New Zealand – down 45% annually.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said it was too soon to tell if the new record price for Marlborough was part of a longer-term trend, because fewer sales meant the statistics were “more subject to variability”.

“For example, in September, the region recorded its lowest median price since August 2021; this month, it hit a record high. Time will tell if this high is the new normal or an anomaly due to a relatively small number of sales.”

October also saw a jump in the number of high value sales for Marlborough – with 23.2% being worth more than $1 million, compared to 7.1% in September, and 10.1% in October 2021.

The REINZ report said the lifestyle and location of Te Tauihu helped protect the region from some market forces driving down prices.

“Nelson, Marlborough, and Tasman have traditionally enjoyed a level of insulation from market headwinds – allowing them to maintain a relatively stable housing market compared to the larger cities,” the report said.

“This isn’t to say that they aren’t impacted by changing conditions – just to a lesser degree.”

Baird said the region offered an “alluring lifestyle” that was now available to more people as remote working became more common.

“They are easily accessible and supported by an area surrounded by lakes, sea and picturesque landscapes.

LUZ ZUNIGA House prices in Nelson rose 3.3% year-on-year in October.

“They have traditionally been attractive options for retirees and holiday homeowners, but as they grow, other buyer demographics are filtering into the markets more prominently. This has been accentuated by flexible working measures, allowing people to move around the country and work remotely.”

Meanwhile, demand in the rental market was high with fewer investors due to rising interest rates.

“As a result, the number of available rental properties has decreased – but demand for rentals remains high,” Baird said.

“There has been a growing number of local, out-of-town, and even overseas enquiries – this is the time of year when people begin to think about their moving plans.”