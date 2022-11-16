The Wellington car park that's going to be turned into 280 homes

Kāinga Ora has bought this 2016m2 section of land on Adelaide Road in the Wellington suburb of Mount Cook, as part of its urban development programme.

Up to 280 new homes are being planned for one of Wellington’s significant transit routes near the central city.

Kāinga Ora has bought a site for the development on Adelaide Rd, 150 metres south of the Basin Reserve, for $10 million. It’s currently a car park and was once home to a petrol station but it’s also on one of the key bus routes for the city.

“Wellington, in particular, is a difficult place to buy a first home and there is not a huge amount of land in the city that can be developed” Housing Minister Megan Woods said on Wednesday.

“This purchase will make a big difference for a significant number of prospective home buyers and people on a tighter budget who don’t want to commute huge distances.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the Adelaide Rd land purchase on Wednesday. (file photo)

Kāinga Ora aimed to increase housing supply and affordability in Wellington in places with good access to public transport.

The strategic acquisition of the 2000m2 section was part of its urban development programme in areas “where the market alone struggles to deliver the quantity and type of housing we need to make housing more affordable,” Woods said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said the plan was a positive development for the area.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau was supportive of the plan to bring high density affordable housing to the area.

“It’s very much in line with our housing priorities. That transit route there is exactly where we want to be developing more housing.

“This is the sort of assistance our city has been crying out for from central government.”

The site aligned with several Wellington City programmes including the region’s proposed ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’ public transport corridor as well as the Green Network Plan, and the city’s wastewater renewals and upgrades programme.

Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington. (Video first published in December 2021, consultation has now closed)

Whanau said the development may cause some disruption in a busy area, but they would work to accommodate the increased number of residents.

“Our city planners will take all of that into consideration, but the reality is, we need this discomfort to create more affordable housing.

“In the long term this is hugely positive for our city, and it will help jump start development along that street, which is so needed.”

Kāinga Ora estimated the site at 28 Adelaide Rd could accommodate 280 homes. The ministry pointed out that it was close to the hospital, jobs, education, public transport and amenities.

“Although early in the planning process, the aim is to develop the site to include a range of housing options at different price points and will include some public housing,” Woods said.

The Kāinga Ora Land Programme, announced by the Government in March 2021, aimed to make strategic land purchases with the backing of councils, iwi and other infrastructure partners.