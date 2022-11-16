NZ Tiny Homes goes into liquidation leaving customers with unfinished homes

NZ Tiny Homes co-founder Jamie Cameron says the business has been forced into liquidation after a tough two years.

After “constantly battling” rising building costs and supply chain issues, a tiny home company that had hoped to help provide relief to New Zealand’s housing crisis has gone into liquidation.

NZ Tiny Homes was founded by Jamie Cameron and his then-wife Kylie Thomson in 2018, as a way to help people trying to get on to the property ladder.

But constant supply chain issues and the rising cost of building materials, which Cameron said had easily gone up 50% since the pandemic, meant it was no longer feasible to continue to operate.

“When you get constant delays and constant disruptions over the last two years you're constantly battling.”

READ MORE:

* Liquidated company boss speaks out after homeowners share heartache

* How you can tell if your tiny home is not a tiny home

* Bespoke tiny houses are in demand like never before



“I can’t believe the amount of obstacles that have been thrown at us.”

Tony Maginness of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Auckland has been appointed liquidator and the liquidator’s report would be available next week.

Maginness said it was “too early to tell” how much debt the company had, but he would have a more accurate picture when the report was published next week.

HOMED Tiny homes are increasingly popular, and budget is often an issue, but the amount you'll need to pay can vary hugely.

Thomson has since left the business.

The head office and manufacturing plant is based in New Plymouth and finished homes were trucked to buyers throughout the North Island.

The company initially had sales agents throughout the North Island, before expanding to the South Island where a second building factory was built in Christchurch.

The business grew by 500% in 2019, building 50 homes in 10 months, thanks to the skyrocketing demand for downsizing as a way to beat the soaring property prices.

“It’s so disappointing we’re turning people away who want to buy homes from us because of this,” he said.

“But it got to a point where we couldn’t deliver because we kept getting delays, and it was incredibly hard.”

Cameron said he was focusing on delivering finished homes for current clients and making sure his team of 11 builders were looked after.

He understood there were some “interested parties” who were looking to finish off six builds that were almost complete, and then take over the business.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Jamie Campbell and his then wife Kylie Thomson pictured in 2019 at their New Plymouth manufacturing plant.

There were three builds that were about to be started.

“We are working through how to carry on and finish those,” he said.

Cameron had laid off most staff, but he said things could change, and they might be needed to come in to help finish of the incomplete homes.

“But we don’t want to keep promising financial stuff when we can’t deliver it.”

Cameron said his employees gave their “heart and soul” to the business.

“It’s heart-wrenching for everyone.”