Eighty-year-old left 'practically homeless' and $190,000 out of pocket by NZ Tiny Homes liquidation

Carol Wright has been left $198,000 out of pocket and ‘effectively homeless’ after NZ Tiny Homes went into liquidation two weeks out from finishing her home.

It was meant to be her dream home.

Now, 80-year-old Carol Wright is “effectively homeless” after a tiny home company went into liquidation, leaving her without a house and potentially $190,000 out-of-pocket.

NZ Tiny Homes announced it had gone into liquidation earlier this week, citing two years of “obstacles” including supply chain issues, illness and a 50% rise in the cost of building materials.

Six builds were described as “almost complete” and three were yet to begin.

Wright visited the business’s show home earlier in the year in Napier and was so impressed she signed a contract for a home due to be finished in November, she said.

“I downsized myself in anticipation, selling and giving away things I would no longer have room for in my tiny home. I had paid for a brand-new fridge, washing machine and two new TVs. I was so excited.”

She moved in with family until the build was complete and paid extra for a water tank and other costs associated with preparing a site for her tiny home.

At the start of November, the completion date was pushed back because the company was waiting for the kitchen to be delivered.

Just two days ago, she received an email confirming her taps had been installed and informing her the company was going to start scheduling delivery.

“It was less than 24 hours later, that I was officially told the company had gone into liquidation. I was shattered.

“I would find a way to get it completed back in Central Hawke’s Bay, but being almost 81 and with a broken leg it wasn't an option to drive there.”

She suggested to the liquidator she would pay more for delivery to have the home transported incomplete, but was told it could not be released, even though she had fully paid for it.

Liquidators told Wright that because the house was unfinished, and did not have code compliance, it was not hers, and was instead a business asset.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Owner of NZ Tiny Homes Jamie Cameron says the business went into liquidation because of a tough two years.

“Had it been completed by the first week of November like previously being told, the house would be completed, and I would be like others and be allowed to take possession of it.”

She was then told her home would likely be auctioned off. That could mean it would be sold for a second time and the company could effectively get paid twice for the same home, she said.

“Mr Cameron left us with false hopes, our customised homes will not be completed for us, they will be sold for the second time for someone else to enjoy.

“Now with my 81st birthday and Christmas fast approaching, instead of being in my dream tiny home, I am left homeless and not sure of my future.”

Lawyer Thomas Biss, of Henderson Reeves, said until the deal was settled and the home was complete, it was probably correct that the home remained the property of the company and Wright was an unsecured creditor.

“The first thing to look at is the contract. There will be a contract between the company and the customer. That will almost always deal with when title passes.”

As an unsecured creditor, she would get her money back after any debts to secured creditors, such as the bank, had been paid.

Meanwhile, Wellington woman Donna Toner purchased a tiny home for $140,000 from the company in 2019 – but the condensation was so bad it was “like a waterfall” inside, she said.

She was still trying to get repairs done and said her home had a number of issues she had been unable to sort out with the company.

Supplied Condensation in Donna Toner’s $140,000 tiny home is “like a waterfall”, she says.

She said the home had inferior insulation which caused black mould throughout, windows that were meant to open had been sealed shut causing poor airflow, the aluminium joinery had no thermal breakers, scotia was falling down and there was a major shower leak.

“A few smaller issues were repaired but not to a qualified standard at all, most issues have not been addressed as NZ Tiny Homes refuse to come to the party.”

The business had ignored her since she threatened legal action and the cost to fix the home was more than she paid for it new, she said.

NZ Tiny Homes owner did not respond when asked for comment.

Shareholder and director of Simple Projects Carl Pascoe said there was still strong demand for tiny homes and one company going into liquidation was not a sign of any wider problem with the market.

Supplied A fix-up of the leaky shower in Toner’s home.

His team builds tiny homes in a leased factory and offer visits by appointment, yet he had about 10 to 12 drop-in visitors a week, and 40 families came through a recent open day. Another will be held on November 26.

“Is the market a viable one? Absolutely, with high demand which shows no sign of diminishing. Yes it has challenges but so do all business sectors.

“In our view we can build 25 units per year, and we aim to reach that level of production in the next few months,” he said.

The biggest challenge to the viability of the market was that many tiny home builders throughout Aotearoa made homes that did not meet the standards required by the Building Code, he said.

Tiny homes, simply defined as properties with less than 40m² floor area, increased in popularity up to the end of 2016, when there were 149 sales for the full 2016 calendar year, CoreLogic head of research Goodall said.

“Volumes slowed a little, to a low of 95 in the 12 months to the end of June 2019, with sales then picking up to a peak of 152 in the 12 months to the end of June 2021.”

Sales have come back a bit again with 86 sales in the year to the end of June 2022, however some sales may still be being processed for that period.