Funding paves way for 950 new houses in Hawke's Bay town

Fire destroyed part of the old Waipukurau Hospital in Hawke's Bay in 2016.

A prime piece of land that has been home to a derelict hospital for more than two decades is destined to be part of a 50 hectare block containing something like 950 new houses in Waipukurau.

Development of the site, not far from the town’s centre, is possible after the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council learnt on Thursday that it will receive $10.9 million from the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to fund infrastructure on the land.

Mayor Alex Walker said the funding would go towards transport improvements, kilometres of new pipeline for wastewater and water supply, a new water reservoir, and major stormwater upgrades.

This will enable the owners of various parts of the block to proceed with developments. Among those landowners are the Deakin brothers, Gary and Russell, who bought the sprawling decrepit Waipukurau hospital and its 3.4 ha of land back in 2015.

Waipukurau is 50km southwest of Hastings and has a population of about 4700.

Walker said up to 950 homes could be built on the 50ha, which had been zoned residential for more than two decades.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker says the land could house up to 950 homes. (File photo)

The area - also known as the Waipukurau South Growth Precinct - will support a range of dwellings from retirement housing to larger blocks open to the market, and smaller homes.

“For years we’ve shared the community’s frustration that this prime residential land has sat empty while housing is so scarce," Walker said.

“Now, truly smart growth – one of our strategic priorities - has become possible in the heart of Waipukurau. A mix of housing for whānau, retirees, established residents and people new to Central Hawke’s Bay will become an exciting reality thanks to this Government funding, landowners and our partners,” she said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff.co.nz Brothers Gary and Russell Deakin bought the old Waipukurau hospital for $185,000 at auction in 2015.

Another landowner, the Heretaunga-Tamatea Settlement Trust, said it was an exciting development.

The new partnership created unique opportunities for investment and housing outcomes “in the widest sense", said the trust chief executive Darryn Russell.

A public preview of the developments will be held on site at the Pakeke Centre on Pōrangahau Rd on November 26 between 9-11am.

Waipukurau is one of several centres to benefit from the Government’s announcement that will see $540 million spent on pipes, roads and a cycle bridge across the country.